South Jersey Gas parent company offers students artificial intelligence lectures

This fall, South Jersey Industries is giving high school students interested in learning about artificial intelligence the chance to attend a series of lessons, which will be held locally at its Atlantic City headquarters.

Through a partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation and the state Department of Community, the "AI Boot Camps" will offer students four half-day sessions filled with lectures about artificial intelligence's use throughout society, from smart home assistance to self-driving automobiles, SJI said in a Wednesday news release.

SJI, an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, operates both South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas.

The boot camps will be held on four-straight Saturdays, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 12.

No student needs prior hands-on or learning experience about AI or robotics to attend the program, SJI said.

Founded in 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp is a free, nationwide initiative offered to high school students inquisitive of learning more about artificial intelligence and various technology used to operate it, SJI said.

“At SJI, we are committed to providing local students with meaningful experiences that inspire them to reimagine what is possible as they craft their future career paths,” Leonard Brinson Jr., senior vice president and chief information officer at SJI, said in a statement Wednesday.

The student-parent application is available at markcubanai.org/application until Sept. 1.