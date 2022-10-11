 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Jersey Gas opens applications for annual grant program

South Jersey Gas new AC headquarters

South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI, is headquartered in Atlantic City. 

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas is collecting applications for its annual First Responders Grant Program, which will be taking submissions until Nov. 4.

Any paid or volunteer fire, police or emergency medical services departments operating in at least one municipality in the gas company's service area are eligible, South Jersey Gas said in a news release.

A list of rules, towns and the submission form can be found at southjerseygas.com/community.

Submissions won't be accepted after 5 p.m. Nov. 4, South Jersey Gas said.

— Eric Conklin

