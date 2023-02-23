ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey gas is voluntarily lowering its gas supply rate beginning next week.
Starting Wednesday, the gas provider will drop its supply rate by about 7.7%, having filed a notice with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to do so on Feb. 14.
In its filing, South Jersey Gas, a subsidy of South Jersey Industries, told the Board it would implement a Periodic Basic Gas Supply Service, or "BGSS-P," rate reduction from the current provisional rate of $0.786191 per therm including taxes to $0.627739 per therm including taxes.
The drop will shed customers' monthly heating costs by $15.85, or 7.7%, compared to the company’s current rates, South Jersey Gas said in a news release Thursday.
People are also reading…
Deborah Franco, vice president of Rates, Regulatory and Sustainability for SJI Utilities, said the move will best serve customers by helping them benefit from improved market conditions.
“Since our original BGSS filing in June 2022, commodity gas prices and market forecasts have shifted significantly," Franco said in a statement.
South Jersey Gas continues to watch natural gas market conditions and the company’s costs to determine whether future BGSS-P rate-related adjustments are necessary, the company said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.