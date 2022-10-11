South Jersey Gas begins applications for annual grant program

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas is collecting applications for its annual First Responders Grant Program, which will be taking submissions until Nov. 4.
Any paid or volunteer fire, police or emergency medical services departments operating at least one municipality in the gas company's service area are eligible, South Jersey Gas said in a news release.
A list of rules, towns and the submission form can be found online at southjerseygas.com/community.
Submissions won't be accepted after 5 p.m. Nov. 4, South Jersey Gas said.
