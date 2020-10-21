South Jersey federal workers seek higher wages

Federal workers in Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties want to move from the Philadelphia area pay scale to the higher New York area scale, saying lower pay makes it difficult to recruit and retain workers.
They made their case to the Federal Salary Council on Wednesday, which makes recommendations on the locality pay program. Federal workers on the Philadelphia scale make about 6% less than those on the New York scale, according to testimony.
Supporters of the pay increase say it’s difficult to hire and keep employees for agencies from the FBI to the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, due to higher pay available just a short drive away.
Atlantic County is in the Philadelphia locality, while its neighbor to the north Ocean County is in the New York locality. Burlington and Camden are in the Philadelphia locality, while Mercer just above them is with New York.
But the council appeared skeptical.
Despite saying they would further study the issue, Council Chairman Ronald Sanders said the workers didn’t show the action is warranted.
“They proved to us apparently at some occupations and/or grade levels there was a sufficient pay disparity to warrant some corrective action,” Sanders said. “But unfortunately ... the staff and I have concluded we do not have the legal authority to grant other than across-the-board locality pay adjustments.”
The data did not support the need for an across-the-board adjustment, he said.
“I would respectfully disagree. We are seeing recruitment and retention problems spread out across the entire federal family here in southern New Jersey,” said Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern Vicinages Matthew Skahill.
He oversees offices in the southern part of the state and made the case for the change.
“I would encourage the council to recognize and consider our state is small and we have counties bordering one another where the pay is different,” Skahill said. “Ocean County to Atlantic County is 9 miles, but the pay is different.”
Skahill said his office oversees 170 attorneys and 130 support personnel over three vicinages in Newark, Trenton and Camden.
“Newark and Trenton are paid on the New York scale, while Camden is on the Philadelphia scale,” Skahill said. “It’s important to note, due to the size of the state, Trenton and Camden are less than 30 miles apart.”
He had provided letters from 15 federal agencies showing they are having recruitment, retention and hardship problems due to pay disparities, Skahill said.
They included the U.S. District Court, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the Department of the Treasury, the Transportation Security Administration, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency and the IRS.
Congressmen Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Donald Norcross, D-1st, wrote letters of support for higher wages for the workers.
“I felt everyone should get the same pay for the same job,” Van Drew said Wednesday in explaining his support.
He said workers at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst make considerably more than those at the 177th Fighter Wing at Atlantic City International Airport for doing the same job.
Skahill said that has made it difficult for the 177th to keep workers from moving to Fort Dix.
The Federal Salary Council met via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locality pay areas are determined primarily by the definition of metropolitan statistical areas and combined statistical areas, as defined by the Office of Personnel Management, council members said.
Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties are part of the Philadelphia Locality pay area because they are part of the Philadelphia Combined Statistical Area, according to the council.
Sanders and others on the council were somewhat concerned that the application might represent a kind of “shopping” for a better pay locality.
“I’m not singling out folks in southern New Jersey. It’s human nature if you can attach to a locality pay area that pays more … they are going to do that,” Sanders said.
The council is an advisory body composed of representatives of federal employee organizations and experts in the fields of labor relations and pay policy, according to its website. It makes recommendations to the secretary of labor and directors of the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management about the locality pay program for General Schedule employees under Section 5304 of Title 5, United States Code.
