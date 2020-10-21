South Jersey federal workers seek higher wages

Federal workers in Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties want to move from the Philadelphia area pay scale to the higher New York area scale, saying lower pay makes it difficult to recruit and retain workers.

They made their case to the Federal Salary Council on Wednesday, which makes recommendations on the locality pay program. Federal workers on the Philadelphia scale make about 6% less than those on the New York scale, according to testimony.

Supporters of the pay increase say it’s difficult to hire and keep employees for agencies from the FBI to the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, due to higher pay available just a short drive away.

Atlantic County is in the Philadelphia locality, while its neighbor to the north Ocean County is in the New York locality. Burlington and Camden are in the Philadelphia locality, while Mercer just above them is with New York.

But the council appeared skeptical.

Despite saying they would further study the issue, Council Chairman Ronald Sanders said the workers didn’t show the action is warranted.