South Jersey family's sewing machine business celebrates 100 years

These days, Dollard is busy sharing his business acumen and telling his family's story to local civic and business groups like the Ocean City-Upper Township Chamber of Commerce, where he was a recent featured speaker.

On the store’s website are featured photos of Dollard’s father and grandfather, including images showing the early business. In the early 1920s, the shop was the first in the area to feature treadle sewing machines, which at that time were considered state-of-the-art equipment. The machine was powered mechanically by a pedal pushed back and forth by the operator's foot. Dollard said his father and mother used to reminisce about how Model-T cars delivered the machines to customers, with the store offering its own financing by collecting $1 a week so customers could afford to pay for them.

Today's high-tech sewing machines range from hundreds to thousands of dollars and are computerized with display screens that show different types of stitch styles and even prompt the user when to change the color of thread.

If you thought the automotive industry evolved to mind-blowing proportions over the past 100 years, take a look at the history of the sewing machine and the vacuum cleaner, Dollard said.