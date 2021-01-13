 Skip to main content
South Jersey Family Medical Centers opens vaccine centers in Atlantic County
South Jersey Family Medical Centers opens vaccine centers in Atlantic County

010821_nws_SGLCVaccine3

104-year-old Seashore Gardens Living Center resident Freda receives her COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 7 in Galloway Township.

 Seashore Gardens Living Center / provided

South Jersey Family Medical Centers on Wednesday announced three upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Atlantic County beginning Thursday.

Vaccination appointments are required, and residents must meet the phase and tier requirements.

The first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3003 English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Friday's clinic will run from 9 to 4:30 at 860 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton. Saturday's clinic will return to the Egg Harbor Township site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These clinics will continue weekly as each phase continues to open up.

All appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled electronically. To request a COVID-19 vaccine, visit sjfmc.org.

Contact: 609-272-7210

