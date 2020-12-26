South Jersey families lost their share of loved ones to COVID-19

Robert “Swami” Browne called his sister from the hospital, saying he had a bad cold, although the doctors said it was something called “the COVID.”

“I’ll be home soon,” he said.

The sister, R&B singer Angela Burton, of Atlantic City, said playfully he’d better be home soon because she had some hair dye, and Browne, a professional stylist, was supposed to dye her hair and his, too.

The siblings never talked again — not really. Yes, Burton would have the chance to say, “I love you,” to Browne, but she would say it during a videoconference. And by that time, her brother was not very responsive.

“I had never seen anyone on a ventilator,” Burton recalled. “And all the nurses and doctors had suits on as if they were in space. I had never seen anything like that.”

Browne died May 2, at 76. His story flows in a river of told and untold tales whose source is a worldwide pandemic. A few can be glimpsed on the website Loved and Lost, “a statewide media collaboration with a goal of naming and celebrating the life of every New Jersey resident lost to COVID.” The project is led by NewJersey.com and the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University.