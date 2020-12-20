South Jersey entertainer John "Johnny D" D'Angelo died from COVID-19 complications

South Jersey music legend and singer John "Johnny D" D'Angelo, of Ventnor, died on Dec. 7 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 83.
An Atlantic City native, D'Angelo was a trained classically trained piano player, who started his musical career at age 16 on a special work permit at the world famous 500 Club in Atlantic City.
D'Angelo continued to perform there for 10 years playing with Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Buddy Rich and Dizzy Gillespie among others.
Between the 1950s and the 1980s, D'Angelo released records that included, "A Step at a Time" and "What Shall I Call Myself?"
D'Angelo appeared at the Latin Casino in Cherry Hill, Camden County, Steel Pier and the former Grabel's Restaurant and Lounge in Atlantic City, "The Merv Griffin Show" and was a regular at the annual Jerry Lewis telethon.
D'Angelo was one of the longest running house acts at Caesars Atlantic City, and he also played at Bally's Atlantic City, Tropicana Casino and Resort, the former Trump Marina, which is now the Golden Nugget Atlantic City, and the now defunct Playboy Hotel and Casino.
Richard Helfant, CEO and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee in Margate, knew D’Angelo for 50 years.
D’Angelo had the ability to accompany singers who were not professional and made himself available for such charities as the March of Dimes telethon. Helfant said.
“He was a good soul with a giant heart. He was very, very talented,” said Helfant, who described D’Angelo as part of the fabric of Atlantic City.
