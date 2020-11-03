South Jersey election results

Below is a list of results from early returns in both municipal and school board elections. These results are not official or final and will be updated throughout the night.
SENATE
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Cory Booker
|Democrat
|Rikin (Rik) Mehta
|Republican
|Veronica Fernandez
|Of, By, For!
|Madelyn R. Hoffman
|Green Party
|Daniel Burke
|Larouche Was Right
SECOND DISTRICT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winners
|Amy Kennedy
|Democrat
|Jeff Van Drew
|Republican
|Jesse Ehnstrom
|Libertarian Party
|Jenna Harvey
|Justice Mercy Humility
THIRD DISTRICT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATVE
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andy Kim
|Democrat
|David Richter
|Republican
|Robert Shapiro
|Independent Constitutional Candidate
|Martin Weber
|For the People
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic County Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Scheffler
|Democrat
|61,254
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|Republican
|49,858
Atlantic County Surrogate (Vote for 1)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Curcio
|Republican
|56,345
|Stephen Dicht
|Democrat
|52,993
Atlantic County Freeholders (Vote for 2)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|Democrat
|55,887
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democrat
|54,426
|John Risley Jr
|Republican
|54,235
|James Toto
|Republican
|52,622
Atlantic County Freeholder District 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|12,543
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democrat
|12,722
ABSECON
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly A. Horton
|Democrat
|2,555
|Gregory Seher
|Republican
|1,898
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betty) Howell
|Democrat
|1,241
|Nicholas LaRotonda
|Republican
|1,264
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donald W. Burroughs
|Democrat
|1,011
|Chris C. Seher
|Republican
|886
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic City Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Forkin
|Republican
|2,700
|Marty Small
|Democrat
|6,615
BRIGANTINE
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|LaToya Dunston
|Democrat
|1,297
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen Bew
|Republican
|1,088
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Lettieri
|Republican
|729
Council Ward 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Haney
|Republican
|672
Council Ward 4 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard DeLucry
|Democrat
|529
BUENA
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Aldo S. Palmieri
|Republican
|1,108
|Jorge Alvarez
|Republican
|1,105
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David Turner
|Democrat
|1,428
|William Ruggieri
|Republican
|2,010
Township Committee - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ronnise White
|Democrat
|1,459
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
|1,929
CORBIN CITY
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Schulte
|Republican
|145
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|85
|William Collins
|Republican
|109
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democrat
|802
|Joseph A. Ricci, Jr.
|Republican
|534
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donna Heist
|Democrat
|797
|Mason Wright, Jr.
|Democrat
|751
|Karl Timbers
|Democrat
|708
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|539
|Clifford Mays, Jr.
|Republican
|543
|Joseph G. Ellis
|Republican
|519
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee(Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa March
|Democrat
|9,850
|Frank Rivera III
|Democrat
|9,560
|Paul W. Hodson
|Republican
|10,843
|Laura Pfrommer
|Republican
|10,885
ESTELL MANOR
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Julia A. Sparks
|Republican
|600
FOLSOM
Council - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman
|Republican
|543
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James C. Whittaker Jr
|Republican
|548
|Jacob Blazer
|Republican
|544
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith Link
|Democrat
|6,081
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|5,603
|Bruce A. Strigh
|Independent
HAMMONTON
Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Otto Hernandez
|Republican
|2,657
|William "Bill" Cappuccio
|Republican
|2,599
|Joshua "Josh" Trepiccione
|Republican
|2,386
|Sam Rodio
|Hammonton First
|3,369
|Steve Furgione
|Hammonton First
|3,284
|Bill Olivo.
|Hammonton First
|3,140
LINWOOD
Council at-large - 1 year unexpired term (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|2,632
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Ford
|Republican
|1,283
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ralph Paolone
|Republican
|1,292
LONGPORT
Board of Commissioners
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Fran Caulfield
|153
|Robert English
|146
|James Ulmer
|157
|Scott C. Cianci
|51
|Veronica Iezzi
|12
|Daniel J. Lawler
|199
|James P. Leeds Sr.
|188
|Nicholas M. Russo
|196
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Silva
|Republican
|1,838
NORTHFIELD
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Lehne-Gilmore
|Democrat
|815
|David Notaro
|Republican
|1,076
|Alicia Garry
|Independent
|213
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rich DiCriscio
|Democrat
|948
|Thomas Polistina
|Republican
|1,169
PLEASANTVILLE
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judy M. Ward
|Democrat
|3,612
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Independent
|776
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carla Thomas
|Democrat
|3,601
|Sharnell Morgan
|Independent
|653
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricky Cistrunk
|Democrat
|1,997
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Famularo
|Democrat
|2,035
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Roger Giberson
|Republican
|267
PORT REPUBLIC
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Kurtz
|Independent
|107
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacob Nass
|Independent
|134
SOMERS POINT
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph T. McCarrie, Jr
|Republican
|2,125
|Levi Fox
|Democrat
|2,207
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles W. Falkenstein
|Republican
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl Peter Keiffenheim
|Republican
|941
CAPE MAY COUNTY
County Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Nolan
|Republican
|34,388
County Clerk (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rita Marie Fulginiti
|Republican
|35,870
Freeholder (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth F. Casey
|Democrat
|18,458
|Brendan Sciarra
|Democrat
|18,543
|Will Morey
|Republican
|27,403
|Jeffrey L. Pierson
|Republican
|26,525
CAPE MAY CITY
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Zackary Mullock
|832
|Clarence F. Lear III
|530
Council at Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Patricia Gray Hendricks
|495
|Mark DiSanto
|128
|Christopher Bezaire
|617
Cape May Point
Commissioner (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Anita vanHeeswyk
|84
|Marcus D. Wortny
|14
|Mary A. Kelly
|82
|Catherine M. Busch
|90
|Robert J. Moffatt
|119
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jeffrey Trout
|Democrat
|1,158
|Renee Pettit
|Democrat
|1,149
|Scott J. Turner
|Republican
|2,300
|Thomas J. VanArtsdalen
|Republican
|2,299
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher South
|Democrat
|3,572
|Francis H. Sippel
|Republican
|7,168
Council-at-large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Marlowe
|Democrat
|3,678
|David Perry
|Republican
|6,947
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin S. Coombs
|Republican
|2,549
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Bob Jackson
|Democrat
|3,576
|Timothy Donohue
|Republican
|5,725
NORTH WILDWOOD
Council First Ward (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David J. Del Conte
|Republican
|819
Council 2nd Ward (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kellyann Tolomeo
|Republican
|637
STONE HARBOR
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith M. Davies-Dunhour
|Republican
|361
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Reese E. Moore
|Republican
|334
|Robin Lynn Casper
|Republican
|346
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Canddiate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|John Amenhauser
|Democrat
|2,921
|Curtis T. Corson Jr.
|Republican
|3,977
WEST WILDWOOD
Commissioner (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|John J Banning
|182
|Matthew J Ksiazek
|183
|Joseph D Segrest
|182
|Christopher J Fox
|148
|Scott Golden
|151
|Amy Korobellis
|153
WOODBINE
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Hector Cruz
|Republican
|359
|David Bennet
|Republican
|359
Cumberland County
Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Austino
|Democrat
|10,808
|Michael Donato
|Republican
|6,357
Freeholders (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carol Musso
|Democrat
|10,607
|George Castellini
|Democrat
|10,557
|Donna Pearson
|Democrat
|10,539
|Victoria Lods
|Republican
|6,499
|Darwin Cooper
|Republican
|6,132
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
|6,260
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Fletcher Jamison
|Democrat
|352
|Ronald Sutton Sr.
|Republican
|221
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Anthony Brago
|Republican
|344
|Dominick Pattitucci
|Republican
|339
Committee Unexpired
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael A. Terrigno
|Republican
|337
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward Bart
|Republican
|134
|Stephen Byrne
|Republican
|141
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Tommy Clark
|Democrat
|717
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|William Reinhart
|Democrat
|126
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Ritter
|Republican
|413
|Kelsey Bayzick
|Republican
|407
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elmer "Skip" Bowman
|Republican
|241
|William Johnson
|Democrat
|134
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|J. Roy Oliver
|Democrat
|225
|Joseph Sterling
|Republican
|184
BOROUGH OF SHILOH
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Brad Campbell
|Republican
|65
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jeffery Knerr
|Republican
|62
|Media Willis
|Republican
|62
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dale Cruzan
|Republican
|78
|Michelle Richie
|Democrat
|140
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Crilley
|Republican
|458
|Brian Rossello
|Democrat
|710
OCEAN COUNTY
County Clerk (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott M. Colabella
|Republican
|166,691
|Kathy M. Russell
|Democrat
|92,200
Freeholder (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joe Vicari
|Republican
|146,249
|Helen Dela Cruz
|Democrat
|92,200
|Dan Valentine
|Independent
|231
BARNEGAT
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Alfonso Cirulli
|Republican
|7,201
|Joseph Marte
|Republican
|7,128
|Charles J. Cunliffe
|Democrat
|4,886
|Peggy A. Houle
|Democrat
|5,078
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dorothy Reynolds
|Republican
|302
|Mary Ellen Foley
|Republican
|304
EAGLESWOOD
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Nicholas A. Sommaripa
|Republican
|574
LACEY
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Nicholas Juliano
|Republican
|9,397
|William “Bill” Stemmle
|Democrat
|4,124
LITTLE EGG HARBOR
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ray Gormley
|Republican
|6,250
|John Kehm
|Republican
|6,072
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democrat
|3,596
|Shaun Moran
|Democrat
|3,625
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ken Baulderstone
|Republican
|3,406
|Rita Kopacz
|Democrat
|1,566
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
|Winner
|Edward English
|Republican
|435
|David Hartman
|Republican
|436
SURF CITY (Vote for 2)
Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|William D. Hodgson
|Republican
|499
|John G. Hadash, III
|Republican
|491
TUCKERTON
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Keith Vreeland
|Republican
|935
|Brian Martin
|Republican
|929
Council - 1 year unexpired term (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Suzanne L. Taylor
|Republican
|932
ATLANTIC COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
ABSECON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Louis H. Imperatrice
|1,070
|Theresa L. Hudson
|2,127
|Thomas J. Grites
|1,141
|Eric Neal
|1,677
|Write-ins
|67
ATLANTIC CITY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Walter Johnson
|2,908
|Allen Thomas
|1,442
|John A. Devlin
|2,767
|Ambrose Gray
|1,934
|Farouque Talukder
|1,975
|Mohammed G. Uddin
|1,595
|Jarrod Barnes
|2,468
|Patricia A. Bailey
|3,757
|Write-ins
|89
BUENA BOROUGH (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael A. Feaster
|1,173
|Write-ins
|41
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph E. Drogo
|2,258
|William B. Sneathen III
|2,460
|Write-ins
|102
EGG HARBOR CITY (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Janine Caudo
|798
|Write-ins
|116
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Tamika Gilbert-Floyd
|8,139
|Michael A. Merlino
|8,086
|Stephen Napoli
|6,623
|Nicholas J. Seppy
|6,600
|Michael Price
|8,896
|Patrick Ireland
|9,848
|Write-ins
|231
ESTELL MANOR (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Alicia Gray
|491
|Justin N. Roxas Sr.
|465
|Write-ins
|35
FOLSOM (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa O'Toole
|563
|Glenn A. Smith
|517
|Write-ins
|21
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Guenther
|11,323
|Write-ins
|215
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Susan Coll-Guedes
|7,457
|Dr. Ebenezer O-A Bilewu
|6,920
|Ernest D. Huggard
|5,483
|Sherri Parmenter
|7,099
|Write-ins
|299
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Capone
|7,262
|Write-ins
|113
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Darrell Edmonds
|7,630
|Write-ins
|46
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jennifer Lihach
|4,471
|Christine Miller
|5,666
|Maria L. Newman
|5,322
|Jennifer Oldfield
|3,427
|Jarod Prince
|1,867
|Shawn Ankrah
|2,536
|Write-ins
|99
HAMMONTON (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|S. "Sam" Mento III
|4,268
|Kelli Fallon
|4,537
|Raymond Scipione
|4,488
|Write-ins
|377
LINWOOD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Emily Ryan
|2,130
|Reema Kanzaria
|2,057
|Kathleen Lowry
|2,170
|Write-ins
|1,027
LONGPORT (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl N. Tripician
|308
|Write-ins
|8
MULLICA TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Gregory A. Kehrli
|1,638
|Write-ins
|16
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Nick Roehnert
|1,486
|Susan Brownhill
|1,506
|Sarah M. Kurtz
|1,540
|Write-ins
|53
NORTHFIELD-MAINLAND (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Evelyn M. Perez
|2,647
|Kinjal Patel
|2,432
|Write-ins
|102
NORTHFIELD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Woodhouse-Hughes
|2,725
|Write-ins
|452
PLEASANTVILLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Anny E. Melo
|1,483
|Julio Sanchez
|1,893
|Elysa Sanchez
|1,633
|Sherrise A. Moten
|358
|Loreal N. Chrisp
|905
|Sheila H. Todd
|1,204
|Doris Rowell
|1,160
|Write-ins
|61
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Becker Jr.
|3,172
|Write-ins
|51
SOMERS POINT (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kathleen Dolton
|2,936
|Michael Sweeder
|2,849
|Write-ins
|206
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward M. Zebedies Jr.
|832
|Daniel Ardito
|824
|Write-ins
|93
CAPE MAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BOROUGH OF AVALON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jean E. Hunter
|305
|Lois A. Scarpa
|484
|Alexis Batten Binder
|358
|Write-ins
|6
CITY OF CAPE MAY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharon Lee Kustra
|886
|Larry Reed
|839
|Thomas Rippman
|838
|Write-ins
|66
BOROUGH OF CAPE MAY POINT (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Meredith A. Scott
|128
TOWNSHIP OF DENNIS (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Claudia Miller
|1,601
|Nichol Hoff
|1,670
|Kalin Carlino
|1,162
|Jamie Burrows
|1,775
|Write-ins
|62
LOWER TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Patricia Smith
|5,423
|Jonathan Vile
|3,898
|Lindsey N. Selby
|3,934
|Gary Douglass, Sr.
|5,261
|Joseph E. Thomas
|4,085
|Write-ins
|86
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL - LOWER TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Connelly, Jr.
|Charles Jason Hunt
|Amy Bonner
|Billy Matthews
TOWNSHIP OF MIDDLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Linda C. George
|3,768
|Dennis Roberts
|4,125
|Gloria J. Hodges
|4,736
|George Delollis
|3,658
|Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez
|2,505
|Write-ins
|220
CITY OF NORTH WILDWOOD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott McCracken
|1,323
|Charles Burns
|1,236
|Michael Brown
|1,210
|Write-ins
|57
CITY OF OCEAN CITY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael James
|4,188
|Joseph S. Clark, Jr.
|4,291
|Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes
|4,282
|Write-ins
|350
CITY OF SEA ISLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kerry Mullane
|830
|Daniel Tumolo
|840
|Write-ins
|25
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Suzanne M. Walters
|335
|Mark Matreale
|291
|Write-ins
|13
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR 1-year (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Ross
|301
|Write-ins
|8
TOWNSHIP OF UPPER (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Rachel Mammele
|3,444
|Andrea Olenik-Hipkins
|2,900
|Thomas McQuillen
|3,105
|Philip Schaffer
|3,112
|Write-ins
|145
WEST CAPE MAY (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Belasco
|473
|Write-ins
|7
CITY OF WILDWOOD
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lynn Quinlan
|780
|Joseph G Murray Jr
|802
|Kelly A. Phillips
|808
|Write-ins
|39
BOROUGH OF WILDWOOD CREST (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph M. Schiff
|1,166
|Write-ins
|59
BOROUGH OF WOODBINE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Patrick Keenan
|275
|Miriam Vives-Rivera
|352
|Write-ins
|27
CUMBERLAND COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BRIDGETON (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricardo Perez
|566
|Albert L Morgan
|934
|Kenny Smith-Bey Jr.
|873
|Erica Williams-Mosley
|917
|Write-ins
|31
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen A. Rivera
|430
|Stacy G. Wilson-Smith
|461
|Michelle Ronan
|431
|Write-ins
|43
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Trexler
|387
|Write-ins
|10
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP - (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Write-ins
|18
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Dyron J. Corley
|135
|Brent R. Daly
|127
|Stanley J. Kershaw
|131
|Write-ins
|13
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Write-ins
|5
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Janice Carter
|720
|Write-ins
|8
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ruth S. Butler
|723
|Michael K. Keene
|684
|Erica L. Goodwin
|704
|Write-ins
|16
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP- 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert C. Winn IV
|680
|Write-ins
|6
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP- CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Valerie Wojcik
|128
|Write-ins
|4
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephen D. Barndt
|143
|Nicole Bostwick
|143
|Shelbi Lockard
|130
|Write-ins
|8
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharon Campbell
|532
|Write-ins
|55
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward J. Cox Jr.
|295
|Write-ins
|21
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Chard
|313
|Ashley L. Hughes
|317
|Write-ins
|34
MILLVILLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Marissa Ranello
|2,314
|Stephanie Risley
|2,683
|Michael J. Beatty
|2,357
|Charles Flickinger
|1,896
|Write-ins
|127
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Leigha A. Saulin
|181
|Kevin A. Coll Sr.
|177
|Andrea S. Levick
|182
|Write-ins
|16
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sheetal Patel
|904
|Fred E. Pierce Jr.
|930
|Write-ins
|59
VINELAND (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jerald L. Bryant
|2,420
|Dennis Rivera
|2,675
|Tom Ulrich
|2,824
|Meghan Spinelli
|3,495
|Cedric Holmes
|2,946
|Write-ins
|98
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BARNEGAT (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|George Fedorczyk Jr.
|3,485
|Robert Geddes
|3,268
|Doreen Continanza
|3,907
|Justin Deemer
|2,552
|Christopher Sharpe
|3,584
|Alicia Bivins
|4,329
|Sandra Churney
|3,792
|Write-ins
|83
BEACH HAVEN - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stuart D. Snyder
|572
|Write-ins
|10
BEACH HAVEN (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Meredith L. O’Donnell
|511
|Jennifer Tomlinson
|507
|Write-ins
|7
EAGLESWOOD (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Isabella Pharo
|550
|Steven Halford
|420
|Write-ins
|71
LACEY TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ashley Larsen
|3,743
|Jamie Fraser
|2,628
|Salvatore Armato
|3,317
|Frank T. Palino
|4,165
|Kimberly Klaus
|5,990
|Write-ins
|71
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Christie Palladino
|3,523
|Raymond W. Bartlett
|3,830
|Maddalena Schemichen
|3,018
|Laura Erber
|2,751
|Write-ins
|108
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Semler
|3,753
|Danielle Kelly
|3,315
|Write-ins
|59
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP- LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Danielle R.W. Hagler
|849
|Georgene M. Hartmann
|561
|Write-ins
|10
SHIP BOTTOM - LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Chung
|450
|Write-ins
|26
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas W. Serpico
|9,565
|Heather Tatur
|9,600
|Write-ins
|204
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kenneth Budinski
|1,890
|James Curcio
|3,331
|Patricia Formica
|4,580
|Gregory Guido
|2,904
|Christopher Fritz
|6,362
|Deborah M. Lyons
|5,673
|Gerald Simonelli
|4,265
|Write-ins
|101
STAFFORD - 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Erin Sharkey
|8,602
|Write-ins
|116
SURF CITY - LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kelly Linkewich
|476
|Write-ins
|12
TUCKERTON - PINELANDS (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kim Hanadel
|576
|Randall Moody
|367
|Write-ins
|14
TUCKERTON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|David Colapietro
|889
|Write-ins
|43
