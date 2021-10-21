South Jersey economy on the upswing but faces challenges

Hoagland said the restaurants she worked with were struggling to attract workers and purchase materials, with one local pizzeria being unable to open full time due to its inability to hire a full-time staff. Some restaurants even have had to be more conservative in distributing condiment packets, because of increasing costs, she said.

Developments on the labor front were not just about a lack of workers. Sieg said innovations around virtual work have increased labor productivity from his experience — although he acknowledged those changes would be much more difficult to implement for the hospitality industry.

The panel generally anticipated that many of those innovations would be kept in the long term as the world eventually enters into a post-pandemic period.

Panel members broadly agreed that pandemic-era innovations, such as the augmentation of outdoor dining, the implementation of virtual menus, and the use of virtual meeting options would also impact the economy in the long term.

“We actually saw productivity increase by having a work-from-home schedule, so we plan on continuing to have that opportunity, we’re not going to change that,” Sieg said.

“Businesses had to adapt to changing conditions here, and they did that,” Busler added.