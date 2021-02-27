South Jersey development projects: Outdoor dining in Wildwood Crest, crematory expansion and more

• The Upper Township Planning Board on Feb. 12 approved an application by Seaside Cemetery Co. Inc. to build an addition to its existing crematory at 559 Route 9 South in Marmora.

• North Wildwood is soliciting bids to demolish a storage structure on city property on West Fifth Avenue. Bids will be opened and read March 10.

• Wildwood Crest's Zoning Board of Adjustment will hear an application by the owners of Bandana's Mexican Bar and Grille to create an outdoor dining area on the property at 5605 Atlantic Ave. The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. March 16.

• The state Division of Property Management and Construction wants to demolish a beach recreation building next to a public swimming area on Lake Absegami to build a new facility. The project is on state parkland at 762 Stage Road in Bass River Township. As part of the application, the public can comment on the project by writing to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation, P.O. Box 420, Code 501-02A, Trenton, NJ 08625.