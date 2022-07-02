South Jersey Democrats lambast local gun resolutions

Some Atlantic County Democrats are criticizing a series of gun-rights resolutions that Republican-controlled local governments have considered or adopted in recent months. This anger about the resolutions follows new federal actions on the right to bear arms and comes as new state gun-control laws are poised to take effect in Trenton.

The gun-rights resolutions in question generally declare municipal or county governments’ opposition to any state or federal legislation they believe violates their residents’ rights under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They do not have any actual bearing on gun-law enforcement and have been regarded as entirely symbolic.

Local and state Democrats have questioned the need for such resolutions, with some expressing concern they could encourage residents to ignore or violate state gun laws.

The Atlantic County 2A Organization, an affiliate of the larger Garden State 2A Grassroots Organization, is spearheading the efforts to have counties adopt these resolutions. The self-described nonpartisan group has expressed opposition to certain gun-control measures as threats to their Second Amendment rights. Its efforts have borne fruit over the past few months, member Sandy Hickerson said, with about 70 municipalities — including 15 in Atlantic County and nine in Ocean County — having adopted a version of the group’s proposed gun-rights resolution.

“The resolution does not change any existing laws and is not law binding,” Hickerson said in a Facebook message sent to The Press of Atlantic City on Friday. “We support the right for everyone to be able to defend themselves.”

Galloway Township Council adopted a gun-rights resolution in February. It declares that the township would oppose any legislation from Congress or the state Legislature that encroaches on Second Amendment rights.

At the June 14 Galloway council meeting — the first to be held after a school shooting in Texas killed 19 children and two teachers — residents and local Democrats gathered to criticize the all-Republican council.

While they expressed support of the Second Amendment, some of the speakers that night denounced Garden State 2A as a radical organization looking to pare back state gun-control laws and proposals critical to keeping people safe. Other speakers called for a town hall in which residents, parents and township officials could voice their opinions on gun safety in Galloway.

“I support the Second Amendment, I own a firearm, but I also support commonsense firearm-safety regulations,” Galloway-Port Republic Democratic Club President Joshua Smith said at the June 14 meeting. “Prove to our community that you do not value guns over people.”

Smith mentioned a June 13 incident in which an Oakcrest High School student brought a gun magazine and bullets on a field trip as an example of why safe-storage laws are needed. He also noted the Uvalde shooting.

Galloway Mayor Tony Coppola said the resolution did not take a position on particular gun-control policy, adding the Township Council had even excised language members felt to be too partisan or inflammatory. He suggested that Galloway Democrats were trying to “exploit a tragedy for a political stunt.”

“(The resolution) was in support of the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, period, that’s it,” Coppola said.

Somers Point City Council was scheduled to vote on a similar resolution at its May 26 meeting, just two days after the Uvalde shooting, before it opted to pull the resolution.

“It is a meaningless and redundant statement that accomplishes nothing,” the Somers Point Democratic Club said of the proposed resolution. “Do they think if they wait a week or a month or a year, this resolution will be a good thing for our town in the future? The Republicans’ handling of this resolution is cowardly and simply poor leadership for our town. Somers Point deserves better.”

Somers Point Council President Janice Johnston declined to comment.

Democrat Tim Alexander, who is running in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District this November, against U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, expressed concern about the Galloway resolution at the June 14 meeting. Alexander, a former police officer, said he supports gun-control laws he believes keep law enforcement safe and that the township should consider different opinions on the issue.

Hickerson noted that gun-rights resolutions have found some support among Democrats. The Democrat-controlled Absecon City Council passed one of the group’s gun-rights resolutions in September 2020.

The resolutions have found countywide support as well.

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted 6-2 to designate the county a “Second Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner County” in March 2020. A total of nine counties statewide, including Cape May County, have adopted similar gun-rights resolutions, Hickerson said.

Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chair Michael Suleiman has said the recently passed resolutions prove Republicans are disconnected with voters’ actual concerns, like high inflation. He argued the GOP was using vacuous symbolism to appeal to right-wing activists.

Northfield Democrats co-Chair Sandra Russo also sent an email to The Press criticizing the gun-rights resolutions. She recalled how she had spoken out against the resolution at the 2020 county meeting, emphasizing the need for red flag laws and reform to assault-weapon ownership.

“Well, here we are two years later and the horrors continue,” Russo said.

Northfield City Council passed a gun-rights resolution 4-3 in March 2021. While similar to other resolutions, the Northfield version would only oppose any “proposed legislation” that infringes on the Second Amendment, with emphasis in the resolution text — ostensibly taking pains not to express opposition to any enacted state or federal law. The meeting minutes indicate that a clause saying that irresponsible gun owners or gun manufacturers should be held liable for damage caused by a gun was excised from the resolution.

The local controversy comes amid recent mass shootings that have drawn national attention, such as the Uvalde shooting and a white-supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 that killed 10 people. It also comes in the wake of a national spike in gun violence that coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A May 13 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about gun violence in 2020 found that firearms were used in 79% of homicides and 53% of suicides. The CDC recorded about 19,350 homicides committed by gun in 2020, up from 14,392 in 2019. The increase meant the age-adjusted, national firearm-homicide rate increased 34.6% to 6.1 per 100,000 people — the highest level recorded in the United States since 1994.

Hickerson said that while gun deaths are tragic, the country ought to address the root causes of crime, such as mental health.

“It is not the tool being used to take the life of innocent people, but the person holding the tool,” Hickerson said.

Democrats in Galloway and Somers Point have pushed back against this notion, arguing that stronger, common-sense measures must be taken to stop gun violence.

The dispute over guns locally makes for an unusual juxtaposition with recent developments on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun-violence bill into law June 25. The first major federal gun-control law since 1993, the legislation enhances background checks for those between 18 and 21 years old; funds crisis intervention responses; helps states implement their own red flag laws; and cracks down on gun trafficking and straw purchasing. It also closed the “boyfriend loophole” and helps keep people who have domestically abused someone they were dating from buying guns. All of the Democrats in New Jersey congressional delegation voted for the law, while its two Republicans, including Van Drew, R-2nd, voted against it.

Hickerson said she is committed to fighting gun-control legislation making its way through the New Jersey Legislature — although such measures are advancing rapidly.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Wednesday that he would sign recently passed bills from his Gun Safety 3.0 package into law.

The legislation requires new state residents to obtain firearm identification cards and to register their handguns in New Jersey, while mandating new training requirements to obtain an identification card. The package also creates an electronic reporting system to regulate handgun-ammunition sales; empowers the attorney general to prosecute gun sellers for “public nuisance violations” and to require microstamping on their firearms; establishes a presumption of pretrial detention for certain gun crimes; and bans certain kinds of .50 caliber rifles.

The new state and federal gun-control laws come as the courts’ major loosening of firearm regulations could impact gun-control in New Jersey and nationwide.

The Supreme Court struck down a New York concealed-carry law in a 6-3 decision June 23. The ruling said states could not require people to demonstrate a particular need to carry a gun to obtain a concealed-carry permit. New Jersey has a concealed-carry law similar to the one New York struck down. It issued another ruling Thursday asking that lower federal courts review multiple state gun-control laws, including New Jersey’s ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

