South Jersey counties rank among state's unhealthiest, study suggests

South Jersey counties mostly lag behind their North Jersey counterparts in creating positive health outcomes, a new study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute says.

Cumberland County ranks last (21st) in providing both beneficial health factors and health outcomes.

Atlantic County, its neighbor to the east, ranks 18th in positive health outcomes and 20th in positive health factors, says the study, which was released Wednesday.

Cape May County ranks 15th in positive health outcomes and 14th in positive health factors. Ocean County ranks ninth in positive health outcomes and 12th in positive health factors, the study says.

The foundation and university say health factors, such as quality of care, education and employment, ultimately affect positive health outcomes, such as people living past 75 years of age.

By using the County Health Rankings Model, communities' overall health can be analyzed, highlighting communities in need of improvements to enhance their peoples' quality of life, the university and foundation explain.

"The County Health Rankings Model illustrates a broad vision for health," a portion of the study's introduction says. "The model shows that policies and programs at the local, state, and federal levels play an important role in shaping health factors that in turn, influence a community’s health outcomes."

New Jerseyans, as a whole, also spend over what the U.S. Department of Human Services deems appropriate for childcare.

The Department says childcare costs shouldn't consume over 7% of a households income. In New Jersey, childcare typically pulls between 22-35% of household incomes, the study says.

In South Jersey, Atlantic and Camden County households spend between 31-34% on childcare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.