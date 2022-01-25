South Jersey counties are some of the most vulnerable housing markets in the pandemic

"No immediate warning signs hang over any one part of the country, but pockets are more vulnerable to the market taking a turn for the worse," Teta said in a statement. Attom examined 575 counties across the country.

Gloucester County ranked 13th. Residents need to spend 32% of their income to afford the cost of a single-family home at the median price of $249,999, according to Attom. Costs include mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance. In the summer, 8% of homeowners with loans owed more than their home is worth. One in every 995 properties in the county has a foreclosure filing against it.

In Camden County, which ranked 31st, one in 606 residential properties had a foreclosure filing. Residents need to spend about 26% of their income for a single-family house at the median price of $235,250. For almost 9% of residential properties, owners owed more than the property was worth this summer.

Burlington County ranked 37th on the top 50 list. Residents have to spend 28% of their income to buy a single family house at the median price of $287,500. About 7% of residential property owners are underwater on their mortgages this summer. One in 757 properties has a foreclosure filing.