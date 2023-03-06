Southern New Jersey played a role in helping some Holocaust survivors start a new life by working on chicken farms.

Almost all of these poultry farmers and farms, which were anchored in and around Vineland, Cumberland County, eventually were driven out of business.

But Alliance Community Reboot, a nonprofit organization based in the Elmer section of Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, is dedicated to rebuilding its Jewish farm-based community in South Jersey on the site of the Alliance Colony, the first Jewish agricultural society in North America.

William Levin, Alliance Colony co-founder with his wife and general counsel, Malya Levin, is the great-great grandson of Moses Bayuk, leader of the Alliance Colony.

“I have felt that I am part of a cycle, maybe,” William Levin said, adding the farm has been in his family since 1882. “I am basically reliving his (Bayuk’s) vision in modern times.”

The Levins were inspired by their first visit to the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center in the Connecticut Berkshires. The center produces retreats year-round focused on Jewish holidays, farm-to-table food and more. The Jewish farming movement has experienced a resurgence among the younger generation of American Jews.

In 2014, the Levins first conceived of Alliance Community Reboot.

“We met in Brooklyn and have led very urban lives,” Malya Levin said. “We were connecting to history and culture through the farm.”

William Levin remembers visiting the farm as a child. His grandparents lived adjacent to it. His great-great grandfather and great grandfather worked the land, he said.

Most of the roughly 140,000 Holocaust survivors who came to this country in the first decade after World War II made a home in big cities such as New York, but a few thousand chose an alternative way of life on American farms, said Seth Stern, author of the book “Speaking Yiddish to Chickens: Holocaust Survivors on South Jersey Farms.”

More of these accidental farmers ended up raising chickens in southern New Jersey than anywhere else, Stern said.

Stern’s grandparents and his mother lived on these farms and created a life for themselves.

“This is a story that hasn’t really been told,” said Stern, whose book will be released March 17 by Rutgers University Press. “Vineland was very unique with 30,000 people in a rural context that had conceivable and growing Jewish communities.”

Southern New Jersey had a history of being a magnet for Jewish immigrants from Europe seeking a better life, Stern writes. Idealistic young Russians arrived first in the 1880s. Some of the few escapees from Nazi Germany came in the 1930s and early 1940s, followed by the Holocaust survivors in the first decade after World War II.

Stockton launches Holocaust survivor archive GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — They are working to uphold the pledge to never forget.

Within a decade, the increase in industrial-scale agriculture in the South and decreasing egg prices put most of these beginner farmers out of business, Stern writes. There aren’t that many farms left, and even the Alliance Community Reboot was a restarted farm.

Alliance Community Reboot operates on 70 acres of family farmland that includes a synagogue, the historic Moses Bayuk House and a modern farmhouse. The farm transitioned to organic farming and has hosted dozens of Jewish community events since 2016.

Three major projects are underway at Alliance Community Reboot: a model farm with four gardens; a small-scale experimental Kosher organic vineyard scheduled to be installed this spring; and community-supported agriculture projects, a partnership among individuals and families and the farm.

Besides Stern’s book, South Jersey’s Jewish farming history is also receiving attention from the Alliance Heritage Center at Stockton University.

The Alliance Heritage Center will use a new grant of $24,500 to create a public digital database of its collection documenting the history of Jewish farming in Southern New Jersey. The goal of the Alliance Heritage Center is to preserve the history of the Alliance Colony, the first successful Jewish farming village in the country.

Many of the Holocaust survivors, who were once Southern New Jersey chicken farmers, transitioned to other businesses because of the skills they learned, Stockton history professor Michael R. Hayse said.

Sam and Sara Schoffer were born in Poland and survived World War II. They emigrated in 1948 to this country and bought a chicken farm in 1951 in Egg Harbor Township. They operated their farm until 1960, but afterward, Sam Schoffer started his successful career in construction and real estate development. He created Schoffer Enterprises.

Stockton’s Holocaust Resource Center is named after Sara and Sam Schoffer.

By maintaining their urban jobs and still living in Brooklyn, Malya Levin said her family is experiencing the best of both worlds.

“During a pandemic, it has been great to own a farm,” Malya Levin said.

Malya Levin said their children — Sammy, 7, Bari, 4, Mushka, 2, and Julius, 4 months —ave interacted with the farm.

Malya and William Levin asked a lot of people how to get started in the farming business. William Levin said one of the hardest things is justifying the personal expense of running the farm. His family stays in a tiny apartment to be able to own the Alliance Community Reboot.

“When I called Rutgers Agricultura Extension for consultation, they were coy on the (farming) business,” William Levin said. “This will not be profitable immediately.”

GALLERY: Preserving the family farm of a Holocaust survivor