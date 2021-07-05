South Jersey businesses were happy with their Fourth of July holiday weekend performance

"Reservations were good. We knew that coming into the weekend. They did not cancel," Wieland said.

Fireworks shows were held on Friday in Wildwood and Sunday in Cape May, Stone Harbor and Ocean City, Wieland said.

"There were lots of fireworks. This is what you do on Fourth of July in the summer," Wieland said as she noted Sunday and Monday had perfect weather for outdoor activities.

For the first quarter into April, Cape May County has collected 13% more in overnight stay occupancy tax than in 2019, Wieland said.

Cape May County has determined that each person spends $374 on average during an overnight stay, Wieland said. Two years ago was a record year with $6.9 billion in direct tourism spending, she said.

Even though many of the visitors were from Pennsylvania or New York, which are only a couple of hours away, people were so eager to be outdoors the weekend saw the Ocean City Boardwalk as full as ever, said Meryl Vangelou, the co-owner of Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge on the city's Boardwalk.

"We saw a very nice crowd last night (Sunday night) compared to two years ago," Vangelou said about the number of people on the Boardwalk.