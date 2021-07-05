South Jersey businesses were happy with their Fourth of July holiday weekend performance

After the COVID-19 pandemic hampered last year's Fourth of July weekend, especially with fewer dollar bills and credit card receipts, members of the South Jersey Shore business community were confident Monday this past weekend would equal, if not surpass the success of 2019.
The less than ideal weather on Friday and Saturday brought visitors inside for shopping and dining, while the sunshine on Sunday meant packed beaches and a resurgence in outdoor activity. Once people arrived this past weekend in South Jersey, nothing would deter them from enjoying a holiday weekend that was a return to normal.
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said he was out Sunday night in the Downbeach area, and "Ventnor was packed."
The financial numbers for the weekend were not all in yet as of Monday afternoon, but Phil Juliano, executive vice president of gaming operations and chief marketing officer at Bally's Corporation, said he suspected the holiday weekend was good.
"At Bally's, we had a very good Fourth of July, comparable, if not better than 2019," Juliano said.
Juliano pointed to some changes at Bally's Atlantic City that may have helped with its improved performance.
This past weekend had the first performances of "Forever Motown," which was the first live entertainment at the venue in eight years, Juliano said. He also mentioned Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Jerry Longo's Meatballs & Martini's and Bally's Beach Bar as attractions that brought or kept people at his casino.
Anthony Catanoso, owner of the Steel Pier amusement park on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, said he was very encouraged by the crowds and clientele. His numbers were way up compared to 2019, he said.
Last year, Steel Pier opened on July 2, Catanoso said. People were more ready to be outdoors and have a good time this Fourth of July compared to last year, he said.
The Friday forecast and the Saturday rain did not help start the weekend off on a positive note, Catanoso said. He was down about one-third, but the weather rebounded for Fourth of July itself.
"The beaches were packed Sunday," he said. "We are a hub of activity. ... We have a really well-rounded component of entertainment on the North Beach."
On the mainland, Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point was only open last Fourth of July for outdoor dining, said manager Ashley Kyle.
Kyle detected more excitement this holiday weekend than any other since the business opened as Josie Kelly's in 2018.
"We did a fantastic day (on Sunday) with a great lunch and an easy and consistent dinner," Kyle said.
Visitors come to the shore for seafood, and executive chef Michael Brennan's seared scallop entrée and lobster tostadas were particularly popular along with his filet mignon, Kyle said.
The Long Beach Island region of Ocean County saw capacity similar to 2019 visitor numbers with lodging and rentals reporting high occupancy rates, said Lori A. Pepenella, Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce's chief executive officer.
"The weekend weather allowed for many to spend the past few days on the bay or at sea utilizing local marinas, charters and other water sports," Pepenella said, also mentioning that Surflight Theatre reported sold-out shows. "The rain cooperated with all four of Southern Ocean County's fireworks displays going off as scheduled, as well as parades throughout the region."
Hundreds of New Jerseyans flocked to Fourth of July celebrations around the region Sunday, g…
Cape May County businesses had a wonderful weekend with a little something for everyone, said Diane F. Wieland, the county's director of tourism.
When it was raining on Saturday, many of the retail shops and the restaurants did well while Sunday and Monday were the better beach days, Wieland said.
Woodland Village, an outdoor shopping mall with 17 unique shops in Clermont, Dennis Township, had a great weekend, Wieland said.
Cape May County tourists were staying a little bit longer than usual this past holiday weekend, Wieland had heard. Some people, who usually leave on Sunday, stayed until Monday, and people, who were checking out Monday, still visited the beach and did not leave the area immediately, she said.
"Reservations were good. We knew that coming into the weekend. They did not cancel," Wieland said.
Fireworks shows were held on Friday in Wildwood and Sunday in Cape May, Stone Harbor and Ocean City, Wieland said.
"There were lots of fireworks. This is what you do on Fourth of July in the summer," Wieland said as she noted Sunday and Monday had perfect weather for outdoor activities.
For the first quarter into April, Cape May County has collected 13% more in overnight stay occupancy tax than in 2019, Wieland said.
Cape May County has determined that each person spends $374 on average during an overnight stay, Wieland said. Two years ago was a record year with $6.9 billion in direct tourism spending, she said.
Even though many of the visitors were from Pennsylvania or New York, which are only a couple of hours away, people were so eager to be outdoors the weekend saw the Ocean City Boardwalk as full as ever, said Meryl Vangelou, the co-owner of Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge on the city's Boardwalk.
"We saw a very nice crowd last night (Sunday night) compared to two years ago," Vangelou said about the number of people on the Boardwalk.
Janet Galante, the co-owner of 13th Street Bikes & Bath House, also on the Boardwalk, and Piccini on West Avenue, was poised to take advantage of rain or sunshine as long as crowds showed up. And show up they did.
On Friday and Saturday because of the forecast and the rain, Piccini restaurant was good, Galante said. She was very busy, as expected, with bicycle rental, parking and the bath house businesses when the weather cooperated on Sunday and Monday, she said.
John Donio, owner of the Daytona Inn & Suites in Wildwood, has owned his establishment for the past 20 years. It seemed to him there were record crowds and a record number of families visiting over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
"We're hoping that we're close to 2019," Donio said. "Bookings were coming in much more faster than normal. We're getting back to our normal Wildwood family crowd."
