South Jersey businesses experiencing labor shortage crisis

National employers also are reporting low numbers of new jobs added to the market, with only 266,000 added in April.

A report from the U.S. Department of Labor released Friday indicated industries that took the hardest hit last month were in temporary work, with 111,000 jobs lost.

On the other hand, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues added 331,000 jobs last month, more than the 206,000 added in March.

Like many merchants, Clark believes potential employees are riding out unemployment for the time being. She also thinks some people are choosing to stay unemployed to stay home with their school-aged children to help with virtual learning.

“A lot of parents feel they need to be home with their students to do virtual learning, which is very understandable,” Clark said. “We’re hoping that once elementary students who need their parents’ support at home are out of school, that’s when we’ll have more people apply for jobs.”

Employers and officials are especially concerned about the J-1 visa program, which allows visitors from more than 200 countries to come to the United States to work.

Every year, the county welcomes 2,500 to 3,000 students from overseas for its Summer Work Travel Program.