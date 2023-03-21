The Vineland City Council will vote next week whether to spend $6.38 million for various capital improvements and to issue $6.061 million in bonds to finance part of the cost.

A public hearing and a final reading on the ordinance is scheduled during the regularly scheduled meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 28 in City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 640 East Wood St.

Vehicle maintenance will cost $2.913 million for the acquisition of equipment, heavy equipment and vehicles, including but not limited to, dump trucks and utility body trucks. Preliminary costs for site improvements at Park and West Avenue will be $1 million and consist of design, drainage, fencing and soft costs related to design, building construction and inspection costs.

Vineland

Vineland City Council holds a public hearing and final reading on an ordinance to decide whether to spend $5 million to improve various roads and do related drainage and sidewalk improvements during its regularly scheduled meeting on March 28.

City Council members plan to authorize the issuance of bonds in the principal amount of $4.75 million to finance the cost.

Vineland

Vineland City Council has scheduled a public hearing and final reading on March 28 on an ordinance that would allow the city to buy a block, located on the southwest corner of S. Mill Road and W. Chestnut Avenue from Cumberland Recycling for $500,000.

City Council members believe the purchase of the property will promote economic growth and industrial development. The block is a 12.5-acre vacant lot located in a split zone.

The city would execute a recoverable grant to be given by the Vineland Revolving Loan Fund LLC and pledge that the money made when it sells the block will be given back to the Vineland Revolving Loan Fund.

Egg Harbor Township

The Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County is hosting a free S.T.E.M. Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at Buddy's Adventure Zone at 2542 Ridge Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.

Gov. Phil Murphy, via gubernatorial proclamation, designated the entire month of March as New Jersey S.T.E.M. Month.

The Police Activities League's Sea Perch, R.O.A.D.S. Challenge and First Tech Challenge Robotics Teams will have their builds on display.

Members of the Spectrum Software Technology, Exolith, Nexus Graffiti Art, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, South Jersey Astronomy Club, Rowan University STEAM Academy, Marine Mammal Stranding Center, NASA Solar System Ambassador, National CSI Camp, FAA AVSTEM Program and Yard Sciences will also be participating in this informative event.

Last year, nearly 8,500 learners across New Jersey engaged in S.T.E.M. activities during this month.

Egg Harbor City

The Egg Harbor City School District will be participating in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program from July 5 to 31.

Meals will be provided to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. There will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

Meals will be provided at a first-come, first-serve basis, at time and sites as follows: breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Egg Harbor City Community School, 730 Havana Ave., Egg Harbor City, N.J. 08215.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Persons with disabilities, who require alternative means of information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA's Target Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.