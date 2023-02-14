Long-term care facility closing

The Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation Renaissance Pavilion Long Term Care facility will be closing effective March 31.

The last date of service to residents was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 31, 2020.

Medical records are stored at the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation.

Medical records are retained in accordance with the state’s retention standards and can be obtained with a proper authorization found at the bottom of the webpage at www.bacharach.org. Updates regarding obtaining medical records could be found by monitoring Bacharach’s webpage.

Anyone who would like copies of their active or stored medical records, contact the Health Information Management Department at 609-748-5391 prior to March 31, via email at him@bacharach.org or at: Health Information Department Medical Records Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, N.J. 08240.

Millville names police chief

Ross Hoffman was promoted to the Millville police chief this month.

In 2005, Hoffman joined the Millville Police Department and was assigned to the uniform patrol division.

Hoffman was then promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2009 and was assigned for the next two years to the uniform patrol division.

In 2011, Hoffman was assigned as the detective sergeant of narcotics. While assigned to this unit, he was sworn in as a special county investigator to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and assigned to the Organized Crime Bureau where he participated in numerous narcotic search warrants and undercover operations throughout the adjoining counties.

Hoffman was assigned to the Millville Police Department’s criminal investigation division as detective sergeant in 2014 and was promoted to the rank of detective lieutenant in 2016 where he served as the criminal investigation division commander.

In June of 2019, Hoffman was promoted to the rank of captain where he served as second in command to Millville Chief Jody Farabella and oversaw all divisions of the police department.

Bridgeton cannabis zone hearing set for Feb. 21

The Bridgeton City Council on Feb. 21 will hold a second reading for adoption of a redevelopment plan for two lots within a block for a cannabis business inside the Southeast Industrial Redevelopment Plan.

Last year, the Bridgeton Planning Board recommended to the City Council they designate two lots within a block as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment in anticipation of a redevelopment project to be carried out by Alan Truzskoski for a cannabis incubator.

After review and consideration, the Planning Board did provide a written recommendation dated Jan. 25, recommending City Council adopt the redevelopment plan.

As recommended by the Planning Board, the first reading of the redevelopment plan was adopted by the City Council on Feb. 7.

Bridgeton to use COVID-19 federal funds for police substation

Bridgeton will spend about $440,000 to buy a mobile substation for the city’s police department.

The money will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds. That money can be used in a number of ways including, but not limited to, replacing lost public sector revenues, capital investments in public facilities to meet pandemic and related operational needs and meeting the needs for investments and improvements to water and sewer infrastructure.

A total allocation of $8,255,513 came to the city to assist with mitigating the impact of Covid-19 through the spending of money on uses deemed eligible.

The city has identified proposed uses that will be advantageous to the municipality. City officials believe the purchase of a mobile command unit is one of them.