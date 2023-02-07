Atlantic City will receive a $65,000 grant to provide ongoing support to an amateur boxing program for youth.

A similar program will be launched in Trenton for $65,000, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New Jersey State Athletic Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. said.

The grants will be invested in programs that provide participants with boxing skills and fitness training but also instruction on nutrition, wellness and life skills.

These programs build on initiatives launched in 2019 before being paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Police Athletic League received $65,000 in July 2019 to operate a youth boxing program.

Dollar General seeks Galloway site

Nickmehr Properties LLC will seek preliminary and final major site plan, variance and waiver approval for the development of a 10,669-square foot Dollar General at 304 S. Pitney Road during a meeting of the Galloway Township Planning Board at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Municipal Building, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.

A public hearing on the project will be held during the meeting.

The property is located in the Community Village Commercial District and currently includes a two-story, single-family dwelling, greenhouse and garden area to be removed.

Variance relief is requested to allow 48 parking spaces where 54 are required and any and all waivers, variances, ordinance interpretations and/or any other relief which may be deemed necessary by the Planning Board to allow the proposed use and development of the property.

Hammonton to demolish old muffler shop

The old Mazza Muffler site at 104 S. Egg Harbor Road will be demolished by the town of Hammonton.

Sealed bids for the demolition of the property are due at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in Council Chambers at 100 Central Ave.

The scope of work for this project consists of the demolition of the former Mazza Muffler site, removal of the existing underground storage tank, asbestos abatement, restoration of the site and other related activities.

Hammonton will award the project to the qualifier bidder who submits the lowest responsible bid price for the project.

The project is funded by the town.

Millville to impose cannabis transaction fee schedule

The Millville Board Of Commissioners approved imposing transfer and user taxes on cannabis transactions by cannabis businesses licensed to operate within the city.

The purpose of the ordinance, which was adopted last month after a public hearing, was to impose a tax on the sale of cannabis or cannabis products in the city.

A municipal transfer tax will be imposed on each sale at a rate of 2% for cannabis cultivators and cannabis manufacturers and 1% for cannabis wholesalers.

A municipal user tax will be imposed at the equivalent transfer tax rates on any concurrent license holder operating more than one cannabis establishment.

In the event that the local cannabis transfer and user tax imposed is not paid when due by a cannabis business, the unpaid balance, and any interest accruing thereon, shall be a lien on the parcel of real property comprising the cannabis business in the same manner as all other unpaid municipal taxes, fees or other charges.