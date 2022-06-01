South Jersey bridge projects awarded grants from Murphy administration

TRENTON — Five local bridge projects are getting financial help from the Murphy administration, as the governor continues his commitment to strengthen New Jersey's infrastructure.

Projects for the Egg Harbor Township's Lakes Creek Bridge, Stone Harbor's Great Channel Bridge, two structures in Vineland and Hopewell Township and Manchester Township's Hurricane Bridge will each be given $1 million to $3 million, NJDOT said Wednesday.

The projects are among 32 acquiring grants from $47.3 million of state aid the administration is making available through the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The money derives from the Local Bridges Fund, which is funded by the state's Transportation Trust Fund, and provides each New Jersey county with money for replacing ailing bridges or repairing ones structurally inadequate, NJDOT said.

“The state of good repair of New Jersey’s transportation infrastructure is a priority of the Murphy Administration," NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement Wednesday. "The Local Bridges Fund grant program offers our local governments the ability to use grant funds to invest in bridge projects in their communities. This grant program, along with others, continues to demonstrate NJDOT’s commitment to communities throughout New Jersey.”

The grants are administered by the NJDOT Division of Local Aid and Economic Development and are evaluated by the Department’s Bureau of Structural Engineering. Grants represent a significant portion of the Department of Transportation’s Local System Support yearly, which also includes municipal aid, local lead projects, regional planning and project development, and transportation alternatives projects, NJDOT said.

