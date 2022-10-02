South Jersey brewers savor 10 years with tasting rooms

As New Jersey celebrates a decade of local breweries serving patrons in their tap rooms, lawmakers are discussing a rule from the state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control that limits on-site events at the establishments.

While breweries statewide continue to be successful, many argue reversing the rule, introduced this summer, could make things even better.

The new rules, which took effect in July, posed new challenges for the state’s craft breweries. They limit a brewery’s ability to host special events and private parties, as well as their attendance at events off the premises.

Death of the Fox Brewing Company in Clarksboro, Gloucester County, filed suit challenging the stipulation that breweries cannot promote more than 25 on-site events yearly.

Among the state officials seeking to strike down the rules is Sen. Michael Testa, who said this summer he would introduce legislation to give breweries more freedom to operate.

“These breweries, like most small businesses, suffered under Governor Murphy’s pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. To increase their burden with these new rules only adds insult to injury,” Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said at the time.

Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt, D-Burlington, Camden, said recently that lawmakers must work in the industry’s best interests.

“While marking this important anniversary, we simultaneously recognize the dynamic nature of the industry and so, at the same time, are exploring how we support more opportunities for industry growth to keep these businesses regionally competitive,” Lampitt said in a statement.

A lot has changed in the local craft brewing industry over the past decade.

“Throughout the first six years of being opened, we slowly grew,” said Paul Simmons, co-owner of Glasstown Brewing Company in Millville. “We started with a 10-gallon system and grew to a three-barrel system pretty quickly.”

Glasstown is one of 141 breweries that call New Jersey home, up from 25 a decade ago. Since September 2012, when legislation legalized expanded brewery sales, New Jersey’s industry has grown 82%, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said.

In 2021, the industry’s $1.8 billion economic impact created more than 11,000 new jobs statewide.

“Craft beer was experiencing a renaissance and, as a second-term assemblyman, I was struck by the need to help these small businesses capitalize on their newfound popularity,” said Coughlin, D-Middlesex. “A decade later, it is clear our reforms paid off. Giving life to an industry that is not only a local economic driver but also a point of pride for our state, I’m proud to celebrate alongside so many of our New Jersey brewers.”

Many New Jersey brewers, such as Simmons and his wife, Jennifer, started making beer as a hobby.

The Simmonses created a makeshift beer lab in their basement, starting with a machine fit to handle a few gallons. The couple married in January 2013 and started the process of opening their business during their honeymoon.

“We always had the dream of owning a bar,” Simmons said.

Glasstown now has more than a dozen draft contracts and sells its products in liquor stores throughout South Jersey, Simmons said.

In Galloway Township, Jason Stairs, his wife, Carisa, and another partner opened Garden State Beer Company in 2016.

A chemist unsatisfied with desk work, Stairs found the vacant Delareto’s restaurant site on the White Horse Pike and opened a tasting room there.

The 16-tap tasting room became Stairs’ lab.

“It’s like market research on site. We’ll make a one-off beer that’s a little different, but if people really like it, same as our business model, we’ll make more of it. If it continues to get popular, then it can get added to the distribution out to bars and restaurants,” Stairs said.

Stairs and Simmons both said business has been excellent.

That’s not to exclude a pandemic punch felt throughout the industry, said Tim Hanna, co-owner of Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township.

The increase in competition since 2012 has borne its own challenges, requiring brewers to stay on top of changes in the industry.

“On a national level, I think craft beer is here to stay,” said Hanna. “It’s going to hold its place in the marketplace because there’s so much to choose from. There are always new breweries entering the game,” he said.

“Our breweries are small businesses who help create vibrant local communities by providing job opportunities and adding to the diversity of cultural attractions people can enjoy,” Lampitt said in a statement following a recent brewery tour led by Coughlin.

Stairs said he’s astonished by how much of a community has been built since 2012. That’s why he’s hoping lawmakers will cut the event restriction and let tasting rooms become social gathering spots, like any other bar.

“I knew we could make the beer and it’d be fun to sell the beer, but there are regulars and members that come in and have made their own little family,” Stairs said. “They go and do things together. That was not something I expected, but I’m pleasantly surprised by it.”