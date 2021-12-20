 Skip to main content
South Jersey breaks warm weather record on Dec. 16
South Jersey breaks warm weather record on Dec. 16

South Jersey News.jpg

Record warm temperatures can be made for both their maximum and minimum temperatures, and South Jersey had the latter happen on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The thermometer never dropped below 51 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That ties the record for the warmest minimum temperature since observations began in 1943.

On Dec. 16, 1971, the thermometer also only dropped to 51 degrees.

A 51 degree low temperature is the average low temperature from May 14-16 and then again Oct 4 - 5 at the airport. 

When the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their decadal update to the 30-year climate averages, it was December that warmed the most. Between the ten year period, the average temperature rose 1.7 degrees, making days like Dec. 17 more likely. 

ACY almost tied the record high, too. The high reached 65 degrees that Thursday, one shy of the record in 1971. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
