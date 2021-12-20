South Jersey breaks warm weather record on Dec. 16

Record warm temperatures can be made for both their maximum and minimum temperatures, and South Jersey had the latter happen on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The thermometer never dropped below 51 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That ties the record for the warmest minimum temperature since observations began in 1943.
On Dec. 16, 1971, the thermometer also only dropped to 51 degrees.
Between 1970 and 2019, South Jersey has seen its largest amount of warming during the winter…
A 51 degree low temperature is the average low temperature from May 14-16 and then again Oct 4 - 5 at the airport.
When the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their decadal update to the 30-year climate averages, it was December that warmed the most. Between the ten year period, the average temperature rose 1.7 degrees, making days like Dec. 17 more likely.
New Jersey residents likely used their air conditioners more and their heat less, and spent …
ACY almost tied the record high, too. The high reached 65 degrees that Thursday, one shy of the record in 1971.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.