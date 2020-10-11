 Skip to main content
South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March 25 years ago and today's protests
MILLION MAN MARCH: 25 YEARS LATER

South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March 25 years ago and today's protests

Lorenzo T. Langford had only reached the position of City Council vice president when he sat on the chartered bus out of Atlantic City en route to Washington, D.C., to attend the Million Man March on Oct. 16, 1995.

“I came away with the distinct impression that it was divinely inspired. If ever you could feel the presence of a God force, it was certainly on that occasion,” said Langford, then 30, who was the co-chairman of the Atlantic County chapter of the New Jersey Million Man March Coalition.

The march’s purpose was to convey a different image of Black men, to unite in self-help and self-defense against the ills plaguing the Black community and to assert political weight through the electoral process.

Langford, who was later elected mayor of Atlantic City, Albert B. Kelly, who is currently the mayor of Bridgeton, and R. Todd Edwards, the political action chair for the New Jersey NAACP, were among the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the Million Man March in 1995.

The backdrop to both the Million Man March and the nationwide marches this summer for racial justice and equality, including the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington on Aug. 28, was the condition of Black America.

As the trio reflected on their participation in the 1995 march and some of the recent social justice marches, it gave them an opportunity to evaluate the state of Black America today compared to 25 years ago.

Edwards was 22 then and attending historically Black Howard University as a sophomore. He walked from his apartment on Maryland Avenue in Washington to the march with his college roommate; his father, who lived in Woodstown, Salem County; and his father’s friend. He remembers a beautiful scene of Black men and positivity.

“There was just a love in the environment, and I will never ever, ever forget that,” said Edwards, who believes attending the march led to his later involvement with the NAACP. “It was overwhelming. I was proud to be Black. That’s the God’s honest truth.”

Kelly, who was a Bridgeton school board member at the time, recalls that everyone who attended had a singular purpose of representing Black men and showing their support for each other.

Kelly wanted to be there to show his support. He wanted to be there to be educated.

“I was so proud to participate,” said Kelly, who was married with one child at the time. “Everybody was there. If they could stand, I could stand also.

“It was a beautiful affair. I saw men from Alabama, California, representing Black men. It was a spectacular moment in time.”

The Million Man March did have an impact after the event, Edwards said. When people returned home, school board meetings were heavily attended, and Black men were more visible at teacher conferences.

After participating in the march, Edwards ran for and landed a position on the Bridgeton Board of Education at age 26 in 2000.

The march was profoundly successful, Langford said.

“The sense of brotherhood and camaraderie that was developed as a result of that march and the call to personal responsibility for Black men across the nation was seen in a tangible way for weeks and months after the march. It definitely was effectual and something that was historical,” Langford said.

As co-chairman of the local organizing committee, Langford was one of the people responsible for spreading the knowledge of the march locally to those not in attendance and to reiterate to those who were in attendance what the pledge was and what the purpose, mission, goals and objectives of the march were.

“I think we (the local organizing committee) were in existence for a couple of years after the march, carrying out the mission of the march,” Langford said.

In the aftermath of the march, there was a Save Our Schools campaign in Atlantic City by the Atlantic County chapter of the New Jersey Million Man March Coalition.

The statewide march coalition created a Save Our Children campaign, which included a Save Our Children Week.

The Million Man March was an event to make Black men “woke” years before the word became commonly used to refer to an awakening to societal injustice.

Some people may have been “woke” for the first time or at least enough to march in the streets this spring, summer and fall in the wake of George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis and other Black deaths at the hands of police.

Marches took place as far away as Portland, Oregon, and as nearby as Atlantic City and in some of the mainland Atlantic County towns. Marches also were organized in Cape May, Wildwood, Ocean City, Millville, Bridgeton and Vineland.

Kelly, who attended the 25th anniversary of the March on Washington in 1988, said he is for people who organize peacefully and stand up for what they believe. The mayor participated in two Bridgeton marches and one in Vineland. He wanted the community to know the mayor cares. He also wanted to ensure there was no violence.

“The protest marches this summer helped spur changes,” Kelly said.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Millville, Vineland and Bridgeton police departments had implemented 8 Can’t Wait campaign policies to decrease police violence before this year’s anti-police brutality marches, including banning chokeholds, Edwards said.

The 8 Can’t Wait campaign supports a package of policies intended to decrease use of force among law enforcement.

This year’s protest marches kept the attention on progressing further, including coming up with consequences for 8 Can’t Wait violations and developing citizen advisory boards, Edwards said.

Edwards supported the marches held this year and helped organize some in Cumberland County. He walked in one march in each of three biggest Cumberland County municipalities.

Both the Million Man March and the marches for social justice this year were grassroots efforts in which young Black men took on leadership roles, Kelly and Edwards said.

“We come a long way since then,” said Edwards about 1995. “But we have a long way to go.”

Economic indicators, 2000 vs. 2020

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN 2000

Black - 7.6%; White - 3.5%

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN 2020

Black - 6.1%; White - 3.3%

MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IN 2000

Black - $28,700; White - $45,500

MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IN 2020

Black - $41,361; White - $70,642

MEDIAN WEALTH IN 2000 IN 2016 DOLLARS

Black - $22,900; White - $141,400

MEDIAN WEALTH IN 2020 IN 2016 DOLLARS

Black - $17,150; White - $171,000

HOME OWNERSHIP RATE - PERCENTAGE - 2000

Black - 47.2%; White - 73.8%

HOME OWNERSHIP RATE - PERCENTAGE - 2020

Black - 43.6%; White - 71.9%

INCARCERATION RATE, PRISONERS PER 100,000 IN 2000

Black - 3,662; White - 483

INCARCERATION RATE, PRISONERS PER 100,000 IN 2020

Black - 1,134; White - 218

EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT AT LEAST A BACHELOR'S (25 YRS AND OVER), % OF POPULATION IN 2000

Black - 14.3; White - 26.1

EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT AT LEAST A BACHELOR'S (25 YRS AND OVER), % OF POPULATION IN 2020

Black - 26.1; White - 36.3

AGE-ADJUSTED DEATH RATES (PER 100,000) ALL CAUSES IN 2000

Black - 1,121.4; White - 855.5

AGE-ADJUSTED DEATH RATES (PER 100,000) ALL CAUSES IN 2020

Black - 881; White - 755

LIFE EXPECTANCY AT BIRTH IN 2000

Black - 71.6; White - 77.4

LIFE EXPECTANCY AT BIRTH IN 2020

Black - 75.3; White - 78.5

REGISTERED VOTERS, % OF CITIZEN POPULATION IN 2000

Black - 63.9%; White - 71%

REGISTERED VOTERS, % OF CITIZEN POPULATION IN 2020

Black - 64.3%; White - 70%

Source: "State of Black America Unmasked: Black-White Equality Index," 2000 and 2020 editions

