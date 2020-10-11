South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March 25 years ago and today's protests

After participating in the march, Edwards ran for and landed a position on the Bridgeton Board of Education at age 26 in 2000.

The march was profoundly successful, Langford said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+7 Middle approves new committee on police and community engagement MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote Monday, Township Committee approved the creation of th…

“The sense of brotherhood and camaraderie that was developed as a result of that march and the call to personal responsibility for Black men across the nation was seen in a tangible way for weeks and months after the march. It definitely was effectual and something that was historical,” Langford said.

As co-chairman of the local organizing committee, Langford was one of the people responsible for spreading the knowledge of the march locally to those not in attendance and to reiterate to those who were in attendance what the pledge was and what the purpose, mission, goals and objectives of the march were.

“I think we (the local organizing committee) were in existence for a couple of years after the march, carrying out the mission of the march,” Langford said.

In the aftermath of the march, there was a Save Our Schools campaign in Atlantic City by the Atlantic County chapter of the New Jersey Million Man March Coalition.

The statewide march coalition created a Save Our Children campaign, which included a Save Our Children Week.