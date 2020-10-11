South Jersey Black men reflect on Million Man March 25 years ago and today's protests

Lorenzo T. Langford had only reached the position of City Council vice president when he sat on the chartered bus out of Atlantic City en route to Washington, D.C., to attend the Million Man March on Oct. 16, 1995.
“I came away with the distinct impression that it was divinely inspired. If ever you could feel the presence of a God force, it was certainly on that occasion,” said Langford, then 30, who was the co-chairman of the Atlantic County chapter of the New Jersey Million Man March Coalition.
The march’s purpose was to convey a different image of Black men, to unite in self-help and self-defense against the ills plaguing the Black community and to assert political weight through the electoral process.
Langford, who was later elected mayor of Atlantic City, Albert B. Kelly, who is currently the mayor of Bridgeton, and R. Todd Edwards, the political action chair for the New Jersey NAACP, were among the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the Million Man March in 1995.
The backdrop to both the Million Man March and the nationwide marches this summer for racial justice and equality, including the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington on Aug. 28, was the condition of Black America.
Atlantic City activist resigns from county Democratic Committee, arguing it has been unresponsive to calls for justice for Black community
ATLANTIC CITY — The Black vote has been taken advantage of for profit and white interests, a…
As the trio reflected on their participation in the 1995 march and some of the recent social justice marches, it gave them an opportunity to evaluate the state of Black America today compared to 25 years ago.
Edwards was 22 then and attending historically Black Howard University as a sophomore. He walked from his apartment on Maryland Avenue in Washington to the march with his college roommate; his father, who lived in Woodstown, Salem County; and his father’s friend. He remembers a beautiful scene of Black men and positivity.
“There was just a love in the environment, and I will never ever, ever forget that,” said Edwards, who believes attending the march led to his later involvement with the NAACP. “It was overwhelming. I was proud to be Black. That’s the God’s honest truth.”
Kelly, who was a Bridgeton school board member at the time, recalls that everyone who attended had a singular purpose of representing Black men and showing their support for each other.
Kelly wanted to be there to show his support. He wanted to be there to be educated.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For a few hours Tuesday evening, the national political divide played ou…
“I was so proud to participate,” said Kelly, who was married with one child at the time. “Everybody was there. If they could stand, I could stand also.
“It was a beautiful affair. I saw men from Alabama, California, representing Black men. It was a spectacular moment in time.”
The Million Man March did have an impact after the event, Edwards said. When people returned home, school board meetings were heavily attended, and Black men were more visible at teacher conferences.
After participating in the march, Edwards ran for and landed a position on the Bridgeton Board of Education at age 26 in 2000.
The march was profoundly successful, Langford said.
Support Local Journalism
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote Monday, Township Committee approved the creation of th…
“The sense of brotherhood and camaraderie that was developed as a result of that march and the call to personal responsibility for Black men across the nation was seen in a tangible way for weeks and months after the march. It definitely was effectual and something that was historical,” Langford said.
As co-chairman of the local organizing committee, Langford was one of the people responsible for spreading the knowledge of the march locally to those not in attendance and to reiterate to those who were in attendance what the pledge was and what the purpose, mission, goals and objectives of the march were.
“I think we (the local organizing committee) were in existence for a couple of years after the march, carrying out the mission of the march,” Langford said.
In the aftermath of the march, there was a Save Our Schools campaign in Atlantic City by the Atlantic County chapter of the New Jersey Million Man March Coalition.
The statewide march coalition created a Save Our Children campaign, which included a Save Our Children Week.
ATLANTIC CITY — Kenneth Lazan Faulk struggled to find the words to describe his day.
The Million Man March was an event to make Black men “woke” years before the word became commonly used to refer to an awakening to societal injustice.
Some people may have been “woke” for the first time or at least enough to march in the streets this spring, summer and fall in the wake of George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis and other Black deaths at the hands of police.
Marches took place as far away as Portland, Oregon, and as nearby as Atlantic City and in some of the mainland Atlantic County towns. Marches also were organized in Cape May, Wildwood, Ocean City, Millville, Bridgeton and Vineland.
Kelly, who attended the 25th anniversary of the March on Washington in 1988, said he is for people who organize peacefully and stand up for what they believe. The mayor participated in two Bridgeton marches and one in Vineland. He wanted the community to know the mayor cares. He also wanted to ensure there was no violence.
“The protest marches this summer helped spur changes,” Kelly said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are taking proactive steps to both support the Black Lives Matter …
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Millville, Vineland and Bridgeton police departments had implemented 8 Can’t Wait campaign policies to decrease police violence before this year’s anti-police brutality marches, including banning chokeholds, Edwards said.
The 8 Can’t Wait campaign supports a package of policies intended to decrease use of force among law enforcement.
This year’s protest marches kept the attention on progressing further, including coming up with consequences for 8 Can’t Wait violations and developing citizen advisory boards, Edwards said.
Edwards supported the marches held this year and helped organize some in Cumberland County. He walked in one march in each of three biggest Cumberland County municipalities.
Both the Million Man March and the marches for social justice this year were grassroots efforts in which young Black men took on leadership roles, Kelly and Edwards said.
“We come a long way since then,” said Edwards about 1995. “But we have a long way to go.”
'We have to do better': Atlantic City has 'Black Lives Matter' painted on MLK Blvd.
ATLANTIC CITY — Kenneth Lazan Faulk struggled to find the words to describe his day.
The 38-year-old owner of Lazan Design has been a resort resident all his life, and his family has been there for generations.
His mother grew up unable to use the same facilities as her white neighbors and watched the civil rights movement unfold with her own eyes.
On Friday, Faulk led a group of volunteers in the painting of “Black Lives Matter” along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The words were displayed in front of the city’s Civil Rights Garden and spanned the entire block between Atlantic and Pacific avenues.
“For her to be able to come see that her son did this, and she grew up in the same place where she wasn’t allowed to go to certain bathrooms with other people ... it’s hard not to get emotional.”
The painting and subsequent speeches marked the second of two demonstrations that took place here Friday. Before painting, local activist Steve Young held an hourlong protest outside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Young spoke about the Black Men United Coalition, a group he to which he belongs, and how its members created a “Black Agenda” and have proposed a plan to uplift the Black community in the resort through education and health.
“We want to say this has been a hard road for the last 90 days,” Young said, a reference to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May. “We felt that — and we felt it all the way here in Atlantic City.”
“We were saying to the world, ‘If Black lives mattered to you, why would you want to open a city and let the beach be open in which the majority of Black people live here?’” Young said. “You’re saying Black lives don’t matter — it speaks for itself.”
The group wanted “to shut Atlantic City down”
“Until we think about the solution and how we’re going to open it together,” Young said. “Because, after all, we are the majority here, and we’ve been oppressed the most.”
Levar Davis, 21, of Atlantic City, spoke about the need for peace, saying that “silence is beyond betrayal; it’s disgusting.”
“I will be damned if I let an officer that’s sworn his oath to protect me take my life because you feel threatened,” he said. “I will be damned if I sit here and let another fallen soldier be forgotten. There’s so many names that go beyond the list that it makes my skin crawl … It makes me want to get violent. But I know for a fact that’s not the answer.”
Davis, along with Young, were among the seven arrested during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the resort on the Fourth of July.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after an officer put him in a prohibited chokehold during his arrest in Staten Island, New York, said that officers who commit crimes should be held accountable, just like any other citizen, she said.
“From that day on, it took a piece of my life with him,” she said. “As they say, they shoot our children, they choke our children, they beat our children and then they go on with their lives. But that shouldn’t be.”
Young originally wanted to paint “BLM” on the Boardwalk, but doing so would have violated local laws. For most of the week, it seemed Young would again be at odds with the city, until he accepted Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s invitation Thursday to take part in the painting on MLK Boulevard. Many of the Boardwalk protesters joined, too.
Lazan was first contacted by Young about the Boardwalk painting, but the plan was scratched when he realized the legal hurdles that could come with such a decision. Then, Small reached out and asked if he’d like to do the one on MLK Boulevard. Faulk accepted and got in touch with Dennis Badger, owner of Badger Painting, in search of volunteers from another local, Black-owned business.
“We’ve been looking at the drone shots, (and) it looks amazing,” Badger said. “Wait until you guys get to see the drone shots.”
Shortly after 2:30, Small said a few words before introducing Carr to speak again. Then, after acknowledging members of the community with plaques for their involvement in Friday’s demonstration, Small read a proclamation designating September as “Black Lives Matter Month” in the city beginning next year. It will be a month of celebration and education throughout the community.
“We can’t say ‘Black Lives Matter’ and then turn around and kill each other,” Small said after the speech. “That has to stop, the senseless violence, and my administration is taking a proactive approach to solve the violence in this community as we move forward.”
The volunteer painters intentionally left three letters unfinished so members of the community could pitch in after the speeches and finish it together. By then, Faulk had changed into a custom baseball jersey with the letters “ACNJ” on the front. To him, it has two meanings: Atlantic City, New Jersey and “Another City Needing Justice,” a phrase he uses often in his art.
“It warms my heart,” he said as he watched everyone painting. “It’s just more than I could have imagined. It’s community at its finest.”
BLM
Black Lives Matter protest on the Atlantic City Boardwalk
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
BLM
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.