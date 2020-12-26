South Jersey band Fat Mezz builds a following in extraordinary times

The band recently added a Steely Dan tune, “Black Cow,” and each set is likely to include one or two songs from the Grateful Dead. Thoden is a dedicated fan, rolling up his sleeve to show a tattoo of the band’s distinctive lightning bolt and skull logo. The other members may not be full Deadheads but say they have come to enjoy playing the band’s improvisational style and deep catalogue.

It takes time to learn songs, and longer to write them.

“Throughout the summer, we played four or five nights a week with a few doubleheaders mixed in. It didn’t leave much time to learn any new songs,” Foster said. Some fans now come to multiple shows a week, he said, so they try to mix things up, keeping in mind the employees at the venue as well. “What we try to do is do every song differently than we did the night before. We’re trying to entertain ourselves and entertain the staff.”

It’s been a strange year for live music, Levy said. Members were not confident they would get any jobs as the spring began, with venues closing and strict limits in place. At the same time, with few bands actively performing, it made it easier to build a name, he said.

It was also a year for generous tips, the member said, saying they’ve heard similar reports from other bands.