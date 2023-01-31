South Jersey authorities denounce fatal Memphis police beating

ATLANTIC CITY — Law enforcement, elected officials, and faith and community leaders gathered at Atlantic Cape Community College's city campus Tuesday to publicly condemn the recent killing of Tyre Nichols, 29, who died from injuries inflicted by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

The group also vowed that their anger over Nichols' death would lead to efforts locally to improve policing policies and police-community relations, with a goal of preventing more deadly use-of-force incidents.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said incidents like what happened to Nichols are "disgusting."

"There was a person that was there in distress, and they failed as human beings," Reynolds said. "We're going to strive to be better."

Nichols, a Black man, died three days after he was beaten by police in a residential area of Memphis. Police said Nichols was pulled over before the beating.

In video of the incident released by Memphis police Friday, officers can be seen yelling profanities at Nichols and hitting him. The FedEx worker can be seen on the ground while he called out for his mother before the officers propped him against a police car.

3 Atlantic City teens, 1 adult arrested on drug, gun charges ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation Monday led to the arrest of three city teens and a …

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were fired and are charged with murder and other crimes. They face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of murder.

A sixth, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duty shortly after Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest. The investigation is continuing.

"They caused that gentleman to lose his life," Reynolds said. "That was someone's son, that's someone's father. That's a tragedy."

Following the release of the video, protests popped up across the country.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver on Friday said they were "horrified" by the video.

Locally, the community gathered Tuesday to show their commitment to change. City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said Nichols' case and others like it serve as a critical point highlighting the need for law enforcement reform. Shabazz said those improvements can come in the form of partnerships with the Atlantic County prosecutor's Community Outreach Program, which helps strengthen bonds between the public and police.

Avalon police seek 2 in burglary AVALON — Police are looking for two men suspected in a burglary Monday evening.

Shabazz said he takes Nichols' death personally, and thinks about the specter of his grandsons being stopped because of the color of their skin.

"We shouldn't be in 2023 saying that if you are an African American male that you are in danger, that if you have a routine traffic stop, that it could escalate to a murder," Shabazz said. "That's unacceptable."

Law enforcement officials nationwide are now challenged to make sure what happened in Memphis doesn't happen in their departments.

"It tarnishes our reputation forever," Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos said. "So we have to work very hard on repairing that."

Nichols' death shouldn't reflect on police as a whole, Sarkos said.

"I ask that everyone judge their law enforcement officers based on what they see," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GALLERY: Local authorities denounce Memphis police beating