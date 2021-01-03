South Jersey artist creates mask-positive art during COVID-19 pandemic

“That made me happy,” she said. “They wanted to spread that mask positivity. It’s a beautiful gesture, really, to protect other people than yourself.”

The collection is open to all artists who want to submit their work, with Folsom-based photographer Liz Wuillermin contributing several pieces, including one of the Dalai Lama.

“I do believe that art is very effective and that’s why I was excited to see what she had done and what others had done,” she said. “I was grateful for her project, because it took me to a happier place. I keep telling people, you can make a mask fashionable. It’s not hard.”

Seemel’s work is “very whimsical, playful and joy of art,” Wuillermin explained, working to normalizing masks for children so they aren’t afraid.

And that fear, coupled with isolation from the pandemic, has worked to divide instead of unite, Seemel said.

“This is the time when fan art could really be beneficial, be useful, specifically in making commentary. To make it because you want to make a point,” she said. “I love the way with fan art, there’s the added benefit of all these intricate stories that hit different people differently, but we still hit that connection point. If you know who Yoda is and I do, we have that thing in common.”