South Jersey and surrounding region leads nation in organ donors

Chris Wimberg woke up to the sound of fireworks after his kidney transplant procedure at New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York on July 4, 2007.

“I woke up to fireworks over the Hudson River for the Fourth of July,” the 58-year-old Cape May Point resident recalled with a chuckle.

“I got back one week later, feeling like Superman,” he said. “You don’t realize how sick you are.”

Wimberg’s story reflects that of many transplant patients, who find themselves in life-or-death situations as they await an organ they desperately require.

One organization seeking to help their cause is the nonprofit Gift of Life Donor Program, a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) that is based in Philadelphia and covers South Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

According to a recent release from Gift of Life, it has led the nation for the past 14 years in organ donors, and the region's annual donation rate — 62 organ donors-per-million-population — is among the highest in the world.

“The national average is about 40 (donors per million), and this region is at 62,” said Rick Hasz, president and CEO of Gift of Life.

Gift of Life had more achievements in 2021. The organization reached the highest number of organ donors ever recorded for a United States-based program: 705 organ donors led to 1,732 life-saving transplants, the most in the country; and 1,007 kidney transplants were coordinated, the most ever by a U.S. program.

Despite those high numbers, Hasz said there are still individuals waiting for organs.

“There are 100,000 people right now in the country, and over 5,000 right now here in our (coverage) area, that are waiting for organs,” he said, adding that the majority are kidney patients but that a substantial need exists for other organs, too.

A long journey

Wimberg’s transplant story began in 1996, when he was diagnosed with amyloid A amyloidosis, a kidney disease caused by chronic inflammation or infection that causes deposits of proteins to build up in the kidney. He was told that he would need a new kidney in 10 years.

Wimberg said he felt cloudy-headed and often had headaches and nausea. Even before eventually receiving dialysis, it was evident he needed a kidney transplant. In 2005, his name was added to waiting lists for future transplant patients offered through multiple health care systems.

And then, “the waiting game began,” Wimberg said.

For individuals like Wimberg, organ procurement programs such as Gift of Life are the beginning of the transplant process. The organization assists 129 acute care hospitals and 14 transplant centers in providing patients like Wimberg with the organs they need.

All of the local Gift of Life’s donors are deceased individuals from South Jersey and the surrounding coverage area, but recipients can be national. Hasz said each organ donor has the potential to save eight lives, and tissue donors can save up to 75 individuals.

“When someone dies in (a participating) hospital, the hospital gives us a call to travel to the hospital to evaluate that person’s opportunity to donate,” Hasz said. “We do a medical evaluation, and if they’re suitable, then we’re going to sit down and work with that family, letting them know what opportunities to help other people there might be.”

They then run a match of all the people waiting in the national hospital system, called the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Hasz explained that once a match is found based on qualifications such as donor characteristics and blood type, they call the necessary hospital system and potential recipients to make a match, which the recipient can either accept or decline.

When Wimberg received his first call from one of the hospital systems, he turned down the opportunity, expecting to get another call soon.

“They actually called me right away, like two weeks after I listed,” Wimberg recalled. “I wasn’t ready for it, I just didn’t have my act together yet. And then it was another year before they called again.”

Wimberg went on to learn that finding an organ match is like “hitting the lottery,” something he didn’t realize at the time.

According to Hasz, the average waiting time for a kidney is more than five years.

Even after receiving additional calls a year later about potential matches, Wimberg turned down opportunities based on factors such as the age of the donor or the cause of death.

But in July 2007, he received the call that Columbia University Hospital had a definitive match and to prepare to come in for surgery. So on July 4, he woke up to fireworks over the Hudson River, feeling immediately better.

Since learning about the work of Gift of Life, Wimberg has hosted the organization’s information tables at local events such as Somers Point’s Bayfest and Good Ol’ Days festivals. He also has visited the Gift of Life Family House in Philadelphia, a place for families and transplant patients to stay as they await surgery.

“They’re great. We actually have done walkways and pavers up there for members (of our support group) that have passed,” Wimberg recalled.

Why South Jersey?

So what makes South Jersey and the surrounding region tops in the nation for organ donors?

“There’s a combination of factors,” Hasz said, mentioning the “community and how giving they are, starting with the donor families.”

“We also know that about 48% of residents in South Jersey have that donor designation on their license,” Hasz said, “so not everybody has it. We need to get more public education because we want everyone to have that.”

If an individual dies without that designation on his or her license, Hasz said, the hospital then discusses organ donation options with the deceased’s legal next of kin.

Hasz wants to debunk the myth that hospitals will allow patients to die because they have the organ designation on their license, emphasizing, only after "all efforts failed, and you’ve died” will an individual’s donor status even be considered.

Hasz is proud of the work that Gift of Life did in 2021, mentioning its staff, the hospitals and the families of donors in the community who made it possible to save so many lives.

But more donors are needed.

“I really think it’s one of the most important and selfless decisions you’ll ever make, and it’s a great legacy for you to leave in this world — knowing that you can provide somebody else with life,” Hasz said. “I mean, what other greater legacy is there? It doesn’t cost you anything, it happens after you’ve died, and it can be so powerful, not only for you knowing that, but for your family to know, and how proud they are.”

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

