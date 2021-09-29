South Jersey AIDS Alliance, residents file lawsuit to stop needle exchange closure in Atlantic City

City Council members and other supporters of shutting down the program have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for social services have pushed them to the point of repealing the program altogether.

The program was the first needle exchange to open in New Jersey in 2007 and is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.

“We’re only one town. When do our children come first?” Council President George Tibbitt said in June. “Share the burden, we can’t handle it all.”

Those pushing to save the program believe the council has made a grave mistake.