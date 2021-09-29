South Jersey AIDS Alliance, residents file lawsuit to stop needle exchange closure in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The South Jersey AIDS Alliance and three residents have filed a lawsuit asking the Atlantic County Superior Court to stop the city from shutting down its syringe access program next month.
The program, which is operated by the AIDS Alliance out of the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue, is slated to close on Oct. 12 after an ordinance passed by City Council in July banned it from operating.
“It is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect the people who entrust their health and well being to South Jersey AIDS Alliance,” Carol Harney, chief executive officer of the AIDS Alliance said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re hopeful that justice will prevail and that people living with a substance use disorder and people living with or at-risk of HIV will continue to have access to essential syringe services.”
The three residents that have filed the lawsuit with the AIDS Alliance are clients of the program.
In 2020, more than 1,200 people access new, sterile syringes through the program, AIDS Alliance officials said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research have shown such programs are cost effective, help reduce drug overdoses, encourage users to seek treatment and reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis.
“Overwhelming evidence shows that syringe services programs reduce transmission of HIV and hepatitis and overdose, and increase engagement in treatment without the negative consequences often cited by opponents,” said Sally Friedman, vice president of Legal Advocacy at the Legal Action Center, in a statement. “Prohibiting syringe services programs due to inaccurate myths and stereotypes about the people who need them denies people life-saving care.”
In 2020, more than 3,100 Atlantic City residents visited the hospital due to a substance use disorder, a 6% jump from the previous year, officials said.
Talks of moving the Oasis Drop-In Center off Tennessee Avenue, which is in the resort’s Tourism District, have been on the table for years.
During the July 21 Council meeting where the ordinance was passed, Anthony Swan, the resort’s business administrator, said Wilson Washington, the city’s former director of health and human services, recommended the city keep the needle exchange.
“Atlantic City is on the verge of closing a lifesaving health service supported by public health experts within the city and across the state after new locations for the program were proposed to the Council and met with silence,” said Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition. “It’s now up to the court to step in and prevent a damaging and discriminatory policy from taking effect. The stakes are too high and the lives of residents, including residents living with a substance use disorder, are too precious to close syringe services.”
City Council members and other supporters of shutting down the program have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for social services have pushed them to the point of repealing the program altogether.
The program was the first needle exchange to open in New Jersey in 2007 and is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
“We’re only one town. When do our children come first?” Council President George Tibbitt said in June. “Share the burden, we can’t handle it all.”
Those pushing to save the program believe the council has made a grave mistake.
“The Atlantic City Council does not see all the harms that syringe access prevents because syringe access is successfully preventing them. Removing syringe access services is directly targeting people who use drugs, people living with a substance use disorder, and people living with or at risk of HIV, said Caitlin O'Neill, director of harm reduction services at the Harm Reduction Coalition. "If the concern is homelessness, we need more housing. If the concern is discarded syringes, we need more syringe disposal boxes. If the concern is public drug use, we need more housing and safer consumption spaces. If the concern is poverty, we need living wages and guaranteed income. Removing syringe services is the exact opposite of what will help.”
In addition to the syringe program, the Oasis Drop-In Center has provided other services to its clients. According to officials, in 2020 the center has distributed 1,380 Narcan kits, provided transportation for 2,500 medical appointments, distributed over 25,800 condoms, helped 42 people pay utility bills and 46 people's rent and distributed more than 4,600 food bags.
