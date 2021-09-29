South Jersey AIDS Alliance, residents file lawsuit to stop Atlantic City needle exchange closure

ATLANTIC CITY — The South Jersey AIDS Alliance and three residents have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to stop the city from shutting down its syringe access program next month.

The program, which is operated by the AIDS Alliance out of the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue, is slated to close Oct. 12 after an ordinance passed by City Council in July banned it from operating.

“It is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect the people who entrust their health and well being to South Jersey AIDS Alliance,” Carol Harney, CEO of the AIDS Alliance, said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re hopeful that justice will prevail and that people living with a substance use disorder and people living with or at risk of HIV will continue to have access to essential syringe services.”

Council President George Tibbitt said he wasn't surprised by the lawsuit.

"Our intel told us over a month ago they were going to do this," Tibbitt said. "We (council) know that we followed the statute and follow the letter of the law, so we're going to give our attorneys an opportunity to review it."

Tibbitt said the safety of Atlantic City residents comes before "the 100 people from outside the area coming in here to grab needles and throw them all over the street."