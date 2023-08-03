At the end of the last decade, things were looking up for actors who settled in southern New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that revived tax credits for film and digital media projects in the state in 2018. The Netflix movie “Army of the Dead,” starring Dave Bautista, filmed in September and October 2019 at Showboat Atlantic City and the former Atlantic Club casino. Halle Berry directed her Netflix movie “Bruised” in November 2019 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

But further progress has been slowed, first by the COVID-19 pandemic and now by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began July 14.

Melanie Waldman, 32, of Somers Point, said her life has become more stressful as she spends more time at her various part-time jobs to make up for a loss of income from not acting as a SAG-AFTRA member.

“I’m here to work,” Waldman said. “If there is a (SAG-AFTRA) rally in Atlantic City, I will be there.”

SAG-AFTRA members are striking for what they call a fair contract for working actors with a livable wage and protections against the existential threat artificial intelligence poses to their careers.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers issued a statement July 21 that the deal it offered SAG-AFTRA represents more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension and health contributions and residual increases and includes first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI.

Waldman has been acting since she was 8 years old and has been a SAG-AFTRA member since 2020.

“I tried doing everything else,” Waldman said. “I tried just about everything, and I always came back to acting. It’s my main outlet and creative source.”

Waldman appeared in the movie “The Zombie Wedding,” based on the hit interactive play, with Cheri Oteri and Heather Matarazzo, and the Amazon TV series “Goliath” with Billy Bob Thornton.

She is a right arm amputee below the elbow and has musculoskeletal disease. Along with acting, she is also an award-winning director, writer and producer and an acting instructor at the Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Workshops in Galloway Township. She is also a producer of a YouTube interview podcast, “Little Miss Representation.”

Waldman also works as an adaptive and accessible yoga teacher, public speaker and model.

People who do background acting in movies deserve to make more money, Waldman said.

The base rate for a day of background acting is less than $200, but if you live in South Jersey and land a job in North Jersey, which calls for showing up on set early in the morning, you may need to book a hotel room that costs $250 a night. At that point, you have spent more money than you have made.

“It’s draining your savings,” Waldman said.

There are 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members nationwide, said Nicole Izanec, president of the Philadelphia Local. The Philadelphia Local has 3,000 members, but the number of New Jersey members is unknown because the local also contains Pennsylvania and Delaware members, she said.

Actors and writers in SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild are on strike together for the first time since the 1960s. On July 20, 450 union members from Philadelphia held a lunchtime rally at LOVE Park to explain their demands, and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph from the TV series “Abbott Elementary” spoke, Izanec said.

The rate of pay for actors when they do work for a streaming service project is very different because it is considered new media, Izanec said.

“We need to establish a floor on wages,” Izanec said. “Eighty-seven percent of our members can’t make $26,000 a year.”

Karen Kuhrt, 59, of Ocean City, a SAG-AFTRA member, appeared in Berry’s “Bruised” movie and the Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon film “Maybe I Do,” which was released on a limited basis earlier this year.

One thing Kuhrt will not be doing is seeing the “Barbenheimer” double feature or any other feature film in the near future.

“I’m not working as an actor anytime soon,” Kuhrt said. “(So,) I’m not going to the movies.”

Kuhrt has appeared on TV series such as HBO’s “Succession,” Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fosse/Verdon” on FX, but she said she does not receive residuals — a payment made to an actor, singer, writer, etc., for repeated uses for their work.

“I don’t know how they will work it all out,” Kuhrt said. “I hope they can come to an agreement.”

Luis Arroyo Jr., 48, of Atlantic City, has been a SAG-AFTRA member since 2019 and is now on strike but remains undaunted in looking for film work.

Arroyo, who describes himself as a natural-born hustler, searches out variety, talk, game and reality TV shows, soap operas, music videos and independent productions. He has a full-time job as a Lyft driver to give himself the flexibility to take advantage of acting opportunities when they come along.

As an example of his tenacity, Arroyo became a union actor in less than four months after finishing up his second workshop through Weist-Barron-Ryan, which is rare.

Arroyo has worked as a featured background actor on the CBS drama series “Bull,” a featured background actor in the Paramount+ TV series “Special Ops: Lioness” and a core stand-in for Jimmy Smits on the CBS-TV procedural TV series “East New York.”

“It helps me escape reality,” Arroyo said. “This industry is a beautiful industry. Anyone can make it.”