CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo has received a new bear from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
Billie Jean, a 17-year-old spectacled bear, arrived at the zoo May 8, county officials said Wednesday in a news release.
Spectacled bears are the only ones native to South America, county officials said. They're often found in Venezuela through Bolivia in the Andes Mountains.
"Spectacled bear populations in the wild are threatened and declining," said Dr. Alexander Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo. "Billie Jean has been an important member of the AZA Species Survival Plan through the years. She has successfully raised many cubs that, one day, may be important for the survival of this species in the wild."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Billie Jean, a spectacled bear, arrived in Cape May County from Washington, D.C., earlier this month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.