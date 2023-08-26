SOMERS POINT — Dissent from residents and civic groups has led City Council to reconsider its intention of allowing cannabis sales in the city.

During its Thursday meeting, the City Council agreed it would not bring an ordinance that would have allowed cannabis sales in town up for a final vote.

That ordinance, which council had introduced on July 27 by a 5-2 vote, would have revised the municipal code to permit cannabis sales.

But strong community and business opposition to the ordinance convinced the council to change its mind.

“I agree that we can’t move forward with this one,” Council President Janice Johnston said during a discussion Thursday night.

While a formal vote to table the ordinance was not held, the Council members agreed to shelve the ordinance for the rest of the year.

Recommendations by the city’s planning board also suggested cannabis sales wouldn’t be feasible for the municipality.

The choice to at least temporarily nix cannabis sales follows what Councilman Sean McGuigan said was a renewed interest in allowing those facilities to operate in town.

“I have strongly opposed to it from the get go and never wavered from that position,” said McGuigan, who voted against the introduction of the ordinance in July.

The Planning Board, in a report, told the Council it believes cannabis retail cannot be fit for a stretch of Route 9 between Groveland and Pennsylvania avenues. That stretch of road features a series of retail locations leading into Ocean City.

The Planning Board also recommended cannabis businesses be housed in the city’s outer limits, in an attempt to prevent traffic congestion.

The planning board’s recommendations came up Thursday during a discussion prior to the announcement that council wasn’t holding another vote for adoption of the cannabis measures.

Council agreed not to bring the ordinance for an adoption vote for the rest of the year, which would lead to the introduced version of the ordinance to expire, McGuigan said.

Council still can return to the ordinance for a vote in 2023, although Councilman Howard Dill encouraged his colleagues not to do so.

Councilman Richard DePamphilis said he doesn’t plan on rehashing the issue. DePamphilis, who is Linwood’s former mayor, initially supported the idea.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s not going to be brought back to be put on any agenda any time soon,” DePamphilis said to Johnston during the meeting. “As far as I’m concerned, if the residents don’t want it, I don’t want it, so it’s a dead issue.”

In the month following the introduction, the Council received push back from the community.

In a letter to the Council, the Somers Point Licensed Beverage Association urged members to rethink their stance, believing easier access to the drug could make the community more susceptible to impaired drivers. It also said the police, businesses and Shore Medical Center were against allowing sales.

Members of Somers Point — Community First, a local organization of concerned citizens, mirrored the businesses’ remarks on the idea.

“We agree that this legislation is one of the most important in the history of Somers Point,” the organization’s Aug. 8 letter to the Council said. “If this legislation passes, then in years to come, it would be a case of ‘the last one out turns the light out.”

Gov. Phil Murphy legalized recreational marijuana use in New Jersey in 2021, following a voter referendum during the 2020 General Election that endorsed the proposal. Since then, several cannabis facilities with licenses approved by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission have opened in the area, including in Atlantic City.