Somers Point's Patrick remembered for generosity at Marine Corps League flagpole dedication

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Maureen Patrick said the first word that came to mind when thinking about her late husband Joseph was “dedicated.”
“He worked constantly,” said Maureen, of Somers Point.
The Marine Corps veteran’s commitment to service was recognized Saturday with the dedication of a newly installed flagpole at the Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League on Great Creek Road.
Several dozen friends, family and Marine Corps League members gathered at the headquarters of the veterans organization for the ceremony. Detachment Commandant Steven Swankoski and State Commandant Joe DeAngelo gave remarks, and Maureen helped raise the flag.
DeAngelo remembers Joseph as someone who always put those around him before himself.
“It didn’t matter what was going on in his life,” DeAngelo said. “He always seemed to be the one to make sure that everything was OK.”
Discussions for the flagpole project began after the detachment’s annual Memorial Day ceremony. When it was discovered the old wooden pole was deteriorating and could fall over, it was torn down. Donors helped fund the renovation over the next few months leading up to the November ceremony, which the organization dedicated to Joseph after his death. According to Swankoski, a plaque with Joseph’s name will be added to the site.
Joseph died July 8 at 80. He served in the Marines from 1958 to 1960, and the Marine Corps Reserve for another three years. He spent the next half century working various jobs, including full-time trading in the stock market. The father of six, originally from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, joined the Cape Atlantic Detachment in 2011 and served as its commandant. He won the detachment’s Marine of the Year award multiple times for charitable work in the community. He retired in 2018 at 78 but continued serving within the detachment.
“He dedicated his life to family and service,” Swankoski said. “Joe was an active member of his detachment who was forever helping his fellow Marines and never asking for recognition or thanks.”
