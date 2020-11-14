Somers Point's Patrick remembered for generosity at Marine Corps League flagpole dedication

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Maureen Patrick said the first word that came to mind when thinking about her late husband Joseph was “dedicated.”

“He worked constantly,” said Maureen, of Somers Point.

The Marine Corps veteran’s commitment to service was recognized Saturday with the dedication of a newly installed flagpole at the Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League on Great Creek Road.

Several dozen friends, family and Marine Corps League members gathered at the headquarters of the veterans organization for the ceremony. Detachment Commandant Steven Swankoski and State Commandant Joe DeAngelo gave remarks, and Maureen helped raise the flag.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeAngelo remembers Joseph as someone who always put those around him before himself.

“It didn’t matter what was going on in his life,” DeAngelo said. “He always seemed to be the one to make sure that everything was OK.”