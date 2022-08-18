Somers Point's Anchorage to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation'

SOMERS POINT — The city's Anchorage Tavern will be featured Friday night on a new episode of celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation," according to the cable channel's schedule.
A description of the episode on the Food Network website says the episode includes stops in Knoxville, Tennessee; Blue Ash, Ohio; and Somers Point, where "crunchy crab cakes are gettin' all spiced up."
On its Facebook page, the Anchorage promoted the episode, saying it was filmed earlier this year and inviting folks to come out for live music at 10 p.m. Friday.
The Anchorage was previously featured on Fieri's show in 2015, one of quite a few South Jersey eateries to bear that distinction.
