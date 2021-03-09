Somers Point woman wants answers for destruction of son's roadside memorial

She turned around, having never gotten out of her car, and headed straight to the site. The police were already there, and once they finished taking pictures, Marvel stood up the cross that was knocked over.

"It was such a multitude of emotions," Marvel said. "Like, what the heck is wrong with somebody to do this? What kind of mental problems does somebody have if they can't handle seeing a memorial site? I thought all of this was years ago."

Nikk was killed 17 years ago by Paula Cicchinelli, of Somers Point, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the incident. The site was vandalized then, too. Since so much time has passed, Marvel wants answers as to why it's happened again.

Though there are clearly some who wish to see the memorial go away, Marvel said, the overwhelming amount of support has far outweighed any negativity over the past couple of weeks.

Richard Albuquerque, an attorney and partner from D'Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers in Egg Harbor Township, donated replacement lights for the cross.

"I've known Donnah for several years ... so I reached out to her to see if there was anything we could do to help," Albuquerque said. "She's a great person, was in need and deserved our help, whichever way we could do it."