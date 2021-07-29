Somers Point woman killed in single-car accident

PLEASANTVILLE — A Somers Point woman was found dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Thursday.
Around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the area of North Main Street and Utah Avenue for a report of a crash, Schlachter said.
Officers discovered that the car, driven by 31-year-old Allison Tomasello, was traveling north on Main Street when it left the roadway and collided with a retention wall and a telephone pole. Tomsella was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined as it is under investigation.
