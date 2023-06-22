SOMERS POINT — The city's only vegan cafe, Earthly Cafe, announced it will close June 30, according to the business' social media.

"Words cannot describe how difficult it is to bring this news to everyone. We have been amazed by this entire journey, have learned so much & have met so many wonderful people throughout it," said Earthly Cafe on its Instagram and Facebook pages. "We never thought this day would come so soon and so sudden, but life has a way of letting us know it’s time for change."

Comments on Earthly's socials from customers who enjoyed the cafe included plenty of "good lucks," "best of wishes" and "you will be missed," since the restaurant that opened in 2020 was one of a select few in South Jersey that served food for people who don't consume foods derived from animals or animal products.

The vegan restaurant said it will still serve food from a limited menu until June 30.

"Thank you all for your support throughout the years and also throughout this transition," said Earthly Cafe via social media. "We will truly miss seeing and serving all of you, alongside our amazing team members over the years."