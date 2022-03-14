Somers Point to survey public about pot policies

With a new age of marijuana sales in New Jersey on the horizon, Somers Point is turning to the public to chart a new path forward for the city’s cannabis industry.

The Somers Point City Council passed a resolution on March 10 authorizing the city to publish a survey about marijuana policy on its website. The survey, designed by the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission, is to ask residents which types of marijuana industries the city should allow and where said marijuana businesses should be allowed to operate.

The survey will go online on the city's website once it is ready.

City Councilwoman Karen Bruno, who represents the 2nd Ward, said having a survey would help council better understand the specific thoughts and feelings of Somers Point residents.

Councilman Sean McGuigan, representing the 1st Ward, echoed Bruno’s sentiments and said the support Somers Point citizens had shown for marijuana legalization in the 2020 state referendum could mean that voters only support its legal use — and that they might still oppose having marijuana businesses operate within city limits.

A February draft of the survey asks residents to choose among a list of five policy options. These range from legalizing all types of marijuana business in the city to prohibiting all of them outright. The intermediary options include allowing for all types of marijuana business except retail; allowing for retail stores, but having them be “strictly regulated” with respect to their locations, hours of operations, and total number; and allowing for retail stores, but banning the smoking of marijuana in public places.

There is also a section on the survey for residents to leave comments about marijuana policy.

The survey’s summary said commercial marijuana cultivation was not feasible within Somers Point, due to the large area it requires. It left the door open for small manufacturing, distribution and wholesale businesses to operate within the city.

Retail businesses are deemed to have the most potential for being able to open within the city. The summary says that both small, boutique stores and larger stores were possible, if developers meet relevant zoning requirements and other regulations.

City Council voted in July 2021 to ban the sale of growing of marijuana anywhere in the city — although such an ordinance was widely seen as a placeholder act, allowing the council to develop more definitive marijuana regulations after the state's Aug. 21, 2021 deadline.

New Jersey citizens approved a state referendum to legalize marijuana on Nov. 3, 2020 by a 2-to-1 vote. Municipalities that do allow the marijuana industry may tax the cultivation, manufacturing or retail purchase of marijuana at a rate no higher than 2%, and tax the wholesale purchase at a rate no higher than 1%.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission will begin accepting applications for marijuana retail licenses Tuesday. It began accepting applications for manufacturing licenses and cultivation licenses three months prior, on Dec. 15, 2021.

Applicants should demonstrate that they have obtained resolutions of support from their local municipal governments. Priority is given to businesses that satisfy certain diversity and equity criteria.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

