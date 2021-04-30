Somers Point to introduce Bay Avenue parking fees

Somers Point officials will soon implement parking fees for multiple municipal lots near Bay Avenue.
The lots will charge $1 per hour through meters, kiosks or any other manner of prepaid parking, including a permit. According to the city, the revenue generated will help with the cost of maintaining the lots and also provide tax relief for residents. Violations will result in fines up to $51.
The proposal was presented to the public April 22 before final passage.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
