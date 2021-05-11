Somers Point to add bike lanes on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road

SOMERS POINT — The city is adding bike lanes on a stretch of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road that will further connect cyclists and pedestrians to nearby pathways.

The bike lanes will be on both sides of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, near Greate Bay Country Club, between Routes 9 and 52 (the causeway into Ocean City). Once the bike lanes hit Route 52, by Circle Liquor Store, they will connect to the path on the causeway and to the bike path that extends north to Pleasantville, according to Greg Schneider, city engineer.

“It was something that the city felt was needed, it was a safety concern that we had,” said Jason Frost, city administrator.

Somers Point-Mays Landing Road is a county road, Frost said, so the city entered into an agreement with Atlantic County to maintain the bike lanes, “and the county will work with us in putting the bike lanes in.”

The city received a New Jersey Department of Transportation grant for about $120,000 to add the bike lanes. The lanes will help cyclists connect to the path that extends over the Garden State Parkway bridge that opened in July, into Cape May County. The state is working on a project along Route 9 to connect the Garden State Parkway path to the bike lanes coming to Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Schneider said.