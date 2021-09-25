Somers Point Target advertises Oct. 24 opening date

SOMERS POINT — The area's newest Target store is advertising an opening date of Oct. 24.
A sign outside the store in Somers Point Plaza on New Road lists the date.
The 101,000-square-foot store occupies the site of a Kmart that closed in 2019. It joins a shopping center that includes a Big Lots, PetSmart and an Acme supermarket.
— Press staff reports
