Somers Point sidewalk almost finished for safer travel to, from school

SOMERS POINT — A sidewalk is almost complete from Laurel Drive to Somers Point-Mays Landing Road along Route 9, giving children a safer route to walk and bike to school.
That stretch of Route 9 cuts through the Greate Bay Country Club golf course, had little to no shoulder and only sporadic stretches of sidewalk. In the past two years, students have had to walk to school, sometimes along that stretch of road, or find other means of transportation after the district stopped courtesy busing in 2019.
In 2020, the city received a $200,000 grant to help fund the project. It also used another $200,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation that it received in 2018.
— Michelle Brunetti Post
