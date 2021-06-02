 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Somers Point sidewalk almost finished for safer travel to, from school
0 comments
top story

Somers Point sidewalk almost finished for safer travel to, from school

{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS POINT — A sidewalk is almost complete from Laurel Drive to Somers Point-Mays Landing Road along Route 9, giving children a safer route to walk and bike to school.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That stretch of Route 9 cuts through the Greate Bay Country Club golf course, had little to no shoulder and only sporadic stretches of sidewalk. In the past two years, students have had to walk to school, sometimes along that stretch of road, or find other means of transportation after the district stopped courtesy busing in 2019.

In 2020, the city received a $200,000 grant to help fund the project. It also used another $200,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation that it received in 2018.

— Michelle Brunetti Post

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden plans to raise ransomware at Russian summit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News