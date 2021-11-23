Somers Point seeks feedback on bayfront development

SOMERS POINT — With growing economic opportunities, the city is publishing an online survey seeking feedback on future development of the Bayfront Historic District.

Comments are requested from those "who live, work, shop and eat" in the district. Those interested in completing the survey can do so through the city's website. The deadline is Dec. 31.

Comments are being collected for the state Department of Community Affairs, which designated the city in the Neighborhood Preservation Program in October. A $125,000 grant for Bayfront Historic District improvements was included in the initial designation for economic development.

Somers Point expects funds in that amount every year for five years. The city will create an implementation plan that combines significant community engagement, local knowledge and hard data, it said Tuesday.