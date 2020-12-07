Somers Point and Galloway Township schools move to remote learning until January

The Somers Point and Galloway Township school districts will move to remote learning until January after the region was put into a "high risk" category by the New Jersey Department of Health.
"The majority of our reported positive COVID-19 cases have been contracted outside of school," Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said in a letter. "Unfortunately, this pandemic continues to spread, daily adjustments have occurred due to positive cases, close contacts needing to quarantine, and other factors out of the district’s control."
The Somers Point schools went all-remote on Monday and will continue until Friday, Jan. 15. A hybrid model is planned to go into effect on Monday, Jan. 19.
"This date for return allows for the two weeks immediately following the New Year to be remote learning and for a 14-day period of quarantine," Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said. "As this is a fluid situation, families should be ready in the event this timeline needs to be extended."
In Galloway Township effective the week of Dec. 14, all schools will transition to an all virtual setting for students. This will continue through January 15. This is only seven days' total that would have been in-person for each cohort of students.
All students in the hybrid model are reporting in-person as per the usual schedule this week.
Although a family may be inclined to keep their children home, Galloway Township Superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto urged parents to have students attend this week. Teachers will be preparing them for the transition to all virtual, including distributing any materials they may need.
If a child is excluded from school for a COVID reason during this week, the district will make separate arrangements, Giaquinto said.
Any individual classes and GTMS Team D that are all virtual this week, the district will also make arrangements, Giaquinto said.
More detailed information for families and expectations for staff will be provided this week.
In-person learning will tentatively begin again January 19. January 18 is a federal holiday and schools are closed.
