Somers Point says no to cannabis sales

SOMERS POINT — City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an ordinance banning cannabis sales and growing operations anywhere in the community.

While that may sound definitive, community members do not expect it to be the last word on weed for the Point.

Levi Fox, a member of the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission, described it as a “placeholder” ordinance, designed to make certain Somers Point had local zoning rules in place in advance of an Aug. 21 deadline.

Under a package of laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February to create a legal cannabis market, towns that do not take action by that date would automatically allow cannabis sales as a conditional use in commercial zones, and growth and manufacturing will automatically be permitted in industrial zones.

Somers Point officials did not want that to happen, and so they moved to ban sales entirely, with the idea that the rules could be amended after further investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of that investigation will fall to the Economic Development Advisory Commission, which plans to host a public meeting this summer to get more input from residents and business owners. Where and when have not been determined, Fox said Friday, but will likely be discussed at the next EDAC meeting Monday.