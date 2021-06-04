Somers Point residents concerned about proposed housing development

SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed housing development on Route 559.

In a letter sent from Greate Bay residents to their neighbors, a number of issues were listed for residents to bring up to council during the meeting. One such issue is residents believe the development would "increase already existing traffic problems" on Route 559.

According to the letter, developer Plantation Bay LLC had a court approved settlement with the city to develop the 375-unit development in 2012, and now plans to fulfill the settlement. Since then, the residents added, traffic on Route 559 has increased due to more summer and year-round residents.

The development would be located in and around the Greate Bay Country Club.

"We do not know of any traffic study being done for this proposed development," the letter said. "But, as residents of Somers Point, we need to ask the important questions to Council regarding these and any other impacts to the quality of life in Somers Point."

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.