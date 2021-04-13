Somers Point renews "StormReady" designation

The back bay rose to the bottom of the fishing pier, in Somers Point, during a winter storm that caused coastal flooding, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)
For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK
Somers Point renewed its "StormReady" designation with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly on Monday, signifying the municipality's ability to easily communicate weather hazards to city residents.
The designation, which will last until March 31, 2025, makes Somers Point and Longport the only two towns to be StormReady in Atlantic County.
Cape May became the first county in the state to receive the StormReady designation from the…
Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Phil Gaffney says this will benefit property owners. Somers Point will receive points in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Community Rating System program, which gives discounts of flood insurance premiums. As of Oct. 1, the city has a class 5 rating, good for a 25% reduction.
The NWS in Mount Holly, which includes all of South Jersey, only allows new designations from the county government level. Municipalities are only allowed to renew their certificate if they had one.
However, counties that do become StormReady are allowed to list member towns in their designation, according to Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly.
GALLERY: Storm damage in Somers Point and Longport
041420_nws_spweather (6)
A downed telephone and power pole sits in the parking lot behind the Sea Winds Condo at the corner of Coolidge and Pacific avenues in Longport on Monday.
ERIKA MELHORN / For The Press
041420_nws_spweather (19)
041420_nws_spweather (14)
041420_nws_spweather (50)
041420_nws_spweather (16)
041420_nws_spweather (46)
041420_nws_spweather (39)
041420_nws_spweather (42)
041420_nws_spweather (49)
041420_nws_spweather (47)
041420_nws_spweather (48)
041420_nws_spweather (25)
041420_nws_spweather (43)
041420_nws_spweather (34)
041420_nws_spweather (27)
041420_nws_spweather (37)
041420_nws_spweather (32)
041420_nws_spweather (44)
041420_nws_spweather (38)
041420_nws_spweather (45)
041420_nws_spweather (26)
041420_nws_spweather (29)
041420_nws_spweather (41)
041420_nws_spweather (36)
041420_nws_spweather (33)
041420_nws_spweather (28)
041420_nws_spweather (40)
041420_nws_spweather (46)
041420_nws_spweather (21)
041420_nws_spweather (10)
041420_nws_spweather (11)
041420_nws_spweather (17)
Erika Melhorn / For The Press
041420_nws_spweather (22)
041420_nws_spweather (16)
041420_nws_spweather (13)
041420_nws_spweather (18)
041420_nws_spweather (12)
041420_nws_spweather (23)
041420_nws_spweather (15)
041420_nws_spweather (24)
041420_nws_morespweather (12)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (5)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (10)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (8)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (7)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (6)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (9)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (1)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (3)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_morespweather (2)
CHRISTOPHER GITSAS / FOR THE PRESS
041420_nws_sp2weather (9)
The roof of a storage building at All Action Water Sports in Somers Point blew off due to high winds from Monday's storm, damaging several boats and personal watercraft at the facility, which is located on Dockside Drive.
ERIKA MELHORN / For The Press
041420_nws_sp2weather (8)
041420_nws_sp2weather (4)
041420_nws_sp2weather (59)
A tree blocks a road in Somers Point on Monday.
041420_nws_sp2weather (3)
041420_nws_sp2weather (62)
041420_nws_sp2weather (5)
Erika Melhorn / For The Press
041420_nws_sp2weather (53)
A tree falls on a car in Somers Point on Monday.
041420_nws_sp2weather (58)
041420_nws_sp2weather (56)
041420_nws_sp2weather (54)
041420_nws_sp2weather (57)
041420_nws_sp2weather (60)
041420_nws_sp2weather (55)
041420_nws_sp2weather (1)
041420_nws_sp2weather (6)
041420_nws_sp2weather (36)
041420_nws_sp2weather (45)
041420_nws_sp2weather (32)
041420_nws_sp2weather (47)
041420_nws_sp2weather (48)
041420_nws_sp2weather (33)
041420_nws_sp2weather (40)
041420_nws_sp2weather (37)
041420_nws_sp2weather (50)
041420_nws_sp2weather (49)
041420_nws_sp2weather (35)
041420_nws_sp2weather (34)
ERIKA MELHORN / For The Press
041420_nws_sp2weather (38)
041420_nws_sp2weather (42)
041420_nws_sp2weather (43)
041420_nws_sp2weather (39)
041420_nws_sp2weather (51)
041420_nws_sp2weather (44)
041420_nws_sp2weather (19)
041420_nws_sp2weather (28)
041420_nws_sp2weather (29)
041420_nws_sp2weather (22)
041420_nws_sp2weather (26)
041420_nws_sp2weather (27)
041420_nws_sp2weather (17)
041420_nws_sp2weather (16)
041420_nws_sp2weather (10)
041420_nws_sp2weather (18)
041420_nws_sp2weather (31)
041420_nws_sp2weather (13)
041420_nws_sp2weather (24)
041420_nws_sp2weather (30)
041420_nws_sp2weather (11)
041420_nws_sp2weather (12)
041420_nws_sp2weather (14)
041420_nws_sp2weather (20)
041420_nws_sp2weather (23)
041420_nws_sp2weather (2)
041420_nws_sp2weather (61)
041420_nws_sp2weather (7)
041420_nws_sp2weather (53)
041420_nws_sp2weather (41)
041420_nws_sp2weather (52)
041420_nws_sp2weather (46)
041420_nws_sp2weather (25)
041420_nws_sp2weather (21)
041420_nws_sp2weather (15)
