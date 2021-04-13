 Skip to main content
Somers Point renews "StormReady" designation
Ocean City coastal flooding

The back bay rose to the bottom of the fishing pier, in Somers Point, during a winter storm that caused coastal flooding, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

Somers Point renewed its "StormReady" designation with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly on Monday, signifying the municipality's ability to easily communicate weather hazards to city residents. 

The designation, which will last until March 31, 2025, makes Somers Point and Longport the only two towns to be StormReady in Atlantic County. 

Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Phil Gaffney says this will benefit property owners. Somers Point will receive points in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Community Rating System program, which gives discounts of flood insurance premiums. As of Oct. 1, the city has a class 5 rating, good for a 25% reduction. 

The NWS in Mount Holly, which includes all of South Jersey, only allows new designations from the county government level. Municipalities are only allowed to renew their certificate if they had one.

However, counties that do become StormReady are allowed to list member towns in their designation, according to Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly. 

- Joe Martucci 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

