Somers Point pushes initiative to light up the city, bring joy at holiday season

SOMERS POINT — Gail Christian wanted to use every Christmas light and decoration she had this year, no matter how ridiculous her property looked.
She has lights in her trees, an inflatable Santa and his sleigh, Christmas presents and white deer decorations on her lawn. Some of her neighbors joined in and even decorated the street sign with silver garland and a star.
The purpose? To bring joy.
She then wondered if others in the city were thinking the same thing, so she and another resident emailed Mayor Jack Glasser about lighting up the town.
“When I emailed the mayor I texted some of my mom friends and said, ‘I’m out of my mind, I just emailed the mayor,’” she said. “I was surprised to hear back from him, and he said it was a great idea.”
Glasser had thought of a similar idea before, but when Christian sent him the email he knew he had to put it into fruition. Within a week, a letter asking residents to “Light Up Somers Point” went up on the city’s website and through social media channels.
Through the campaign, residents and businesses are asked to decorate their homes for the holidays. It doesn’t have to be lights, it can be a wreath on the door, ribbons, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah decorations, or just a simple candle in the window.
Once decorated, residents can email their address to Glasser (not need to include your name), and the city put together a map of where the decorated houses are. The map is on the city’s website at Somerspointgov.org.
“With what’s going on in the world with the pandemic and everything else, we needed something to brighten up our lives,” Glasser said. “Out of all things, people love to see the houses decorated, people drive around the neighborhoods to see the lights. It brings so much joy and happiness to people's lives, and I thought we take it one step further.”
So many people missed out on celebrations and milestones this year that Christian wanted more and more people to end the year celebrating like we always do.
“This is very exciting,” she said. “I just love Christmas, and driving around looking at Christmas lights is inexpensive. I was excited to know that (Glasser) was thinking like that as well. Even if it’s just a candle in the window, put out the joy of this time of year for all of our neighbors.
“Christmas lights are my favorite part of Christmas, and they always bring my joy,” she added.
Support Local Journalism
She said they remind people to be kind to one another and embark on a new year.
“I think with everything that’s gone on this year and all that we have missed out on that we really need more hope right now,” she said. “Holiday decorations are normal, that's what we normally do. It's been such a year of things not being normal that taking something normal and making it bigger and sharing it with everyone I felt was important.”
Glasser already received an email from one resident who said he normally puts up holiday lights but decided against it this year. After Glasser’s “Light Up” efforts, he decided to put out decorations.
So far, the mayor has had about 40 responses from residents wanting to participate. And people can still email him, there’s no deadline.
“So many people have written to me and said, ‘Wow what a great idea,’” he said.
He’s even heard from friends outside of Somers Point, in different states, that applauded him for his efforts.
“We’re just a small town in South Jersey, and we’re just doing our best,” he said. “If this touches one person, I've done my job. This year, we missed so much. It’s a light of hope at the end, hopefully we’ll be out of all of this. It’s a time of peace and goodwill and joy. There’s nothing like the holiday time.”
Denise McKenzie said in the time of COVID-19, “everybody needs hope.”
She and her husband, Michael, were finishing up their decorations at their home on Sunday afternoon.
“I thought that is such a great thing to do,” she said. “We love to drive around the neighborhood and look at people's lights. Just last weekend when we finished decorating outside, we took a ride around the neighborhood to see everybody's lights.”
While they put out decorations each year, they’re always looking to add more.
One thing she noticed is that people are decorating earlier. With a mild November, she saw people putting up decorations right after Halloween.
“I think that people feel like they need to do something to make them feel better,” she said. “There are so many people who their lives have totally changed. I just think people are stressed and they need something to make them feel good. Putting things up, like Christmas lights and Christmas decorations, will give them some joy, and possibly hope with the vaccine on the horizon.
“Everybody needs a little Christmas earlier than they needed a little Christmas last year,” she added.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.